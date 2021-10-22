MONTICELLO — Every time the door opened to the visitor’s locker room at Monticello High School, a snippet of Hank Williams Jr.’s “A Country Boy Can Survive” filtered out into the crowd.
Unity did a little more than survive on Friday night in its Week 9 matchup against Monticello with an outright Illini Prairie Conference title on the line.
Some surviving, particularly when starting quarterback Blake Kimball was lost late in the fourth quarter with a lower-body injury. But ultimately thriving as the Rockets showed why they were unbeaten heading into a showdown between two state-ranked teams in Class 3A.
Backup quarterback Cale Rawdin completed 5 of 7 passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in overtime, the Unity defense came up with two big stops and the Rockets pulled rallied for a 33-27 victory in front of a raucous atmosphere on a chilly and damp night.
“He spent the whole game being a blocking back for us and goes from blocking back to quarterback and has a couple huge touchdown passes when he really hadn’t played at all,” Unity coach Scott Hamilton said of Rawdin. “He really hadn’t played any JV quarterback for us because he has such a prominent role on our varsity. I’m just proud of our coaches, our kids and everybody that laid it on the line and came back and hung in there.”
While Rawdin’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Hensch turned out to be the overtime winner, the Unity backup quarterback also delivered the tying score in the fourth quarter. That 9-yard strike to Damian Knoll and ensuing PAT from Dillon Rutledge with 2 minutes, 2 seconds to play in regulation tied the game at 27.
Then, the Unity defense held fast. Penalties also hurt Monticello (7-2, 7-2 IPC) on its final drive in regulation, but the Rockets (9-0, 9-0) were able to force a turnover on downs and kneel out the final 20 seconds of regulation to take a shot at the win in overtime.
“They converted two fourth downs when they needed to,” Monticello coach Cully Welter said. “They converted third and fourth downs all night long. We just couldn’t get off the field. Offensively, we were pretty good until the middle of the fourth quarter, and then penalty after penalty after penalty really hurt us.
“I can’t fault our kids’ effort. … These are the types of games you want to be in. It was exciting to the finish. These are the types of games we seem to have with Unity. I would just like to be on top, but credit to them.”
Monticello quarterback Joey Sprinkle completed 22 of 30 passes for 252 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed eight times for 93 yards and another score.
While Rawdin made the big plays late for Unity, Kimball and Matt Brown did most of the damage through three-plus quarters. Kimball rushed 20 times for 99 yards and completed 7 of 17 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions, while Brown rushed 26 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50-yarder.
It was collectively enough for Unity to come out of its regular season finale with the IPC title
Hamilton said he usually doesn’t discuss aspirations like that with his team, but the conference title was a topic of conversation this week.
Now, the focus turns to the playoffs, with Unity finding out Saturday night who it will host in a first-round playoff game next weekend and Monticello wondering if it’ll start its playoff journey on the road or at home.
“You don’t want to share it with anybody,” Hamilton said with a smile. “And you definitely don’t want to back door share it by getting beat in Week 9 by the team that ties it with you. We talked about the importance of the conference championship and the No. 1 seed in the south (for the playoffs). Now we’ve set ourselves up to have those things.”