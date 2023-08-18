TOLONO — Scott Hamilton can only remember two instances of having a sophomore starter at quarterback.
Cole Voigt led Unity football’s offense in 1999 and Steven Migut did the same in 2015. Other than that, Hamilton’s signal-callers have almost exclusively been upperclassmen since the longtime coach took the post in 1994.
Dane Eisenmenger will add his name to that list this fall as a strong sophomore class joins an ample amount of returning upperclassmen that have keyed the Rockets to a 24-3 record during the last two seasons and the No. 1 spot in The News-Gazette’s preseason top 10 entering the 2023 season.
“One of the great things about it is that I have a very experienced coaching staff and we all kind of think alike,” said Hamilton, about to start his 30th season in charge of the Rockets. “We were all on them. Our freshman coaches are so tied in with our varsity program. It’s different being a varsity athlete and it’s different being a varsity athlete in our program with the success and the expectations. It’s not easy to handle sometimes.”
A core of 14 seniors will lead the new-look Rockets, many of whom garnered all-Illini Prairie Conference honors a year ago.
Senior wideout Jay Saunders earned second team all-conference honors last season. Kalen Shoot collected the same accolade after a strong sophomore season on the offensive line, while linebacker Brock Suding was an all-conference selection on the second defensive team.
The senior class isn’t sweating getting everybody on the same page. Among the underclassmen that should have a significant effect for the Rockets are right guard Coleson Miller, linebacker Tre Hoggard and defensive end Coleton Langendorf.
“We’ve been out here every day all summer just about,” senior Ethan Reifsteck said. “We’ve all played other sports together, like football, baseball, basketball, track and all that. We all have a pretty tight bond.”
That core will be critical in replacing the output of several all-conference selections who graduated, including standout tailback Matt Brown, offensive lineman Hunter Duncan and steady defensive presences like Nick Nosler, Kyus Root, Camdin Mette and Austin Langendorf, among others.
It’s a task the group feels up to.
“I think everybody on the team will make an impact and there will just be a lot of names out there that you’ll hear,” junior running back Garrett Richardson said. “Everybody’s really talented, gifted.”
Brown’s output — 275 carries that yielded 1,943 yards and 23 touchdowns — will be especially hard to replace. Enter Richardson, who filled in for an injured Brown against St. Joseph-Ogden during Week 2 last season and amassed 239 yards on 29 carries in a 50-7 road victory.
“Matt can handle the ball 35 times per game and just pound it inside,” Hamilton said. “Garrett’s got a little bit more breakaway speed. So hopefully, that will get us a few more big plays.”
Saunders is joined by fellow returning receivers Aiden Porter and Dalton O’Neill. All three played a big role last season with since-graduated quarterback Cale Rawdin. Their experience should help Eisenmenger — whose father, Chad, is on Unity’s coaching staff — develop in his first few games under center.
“They’re starting to become better route runners, they’re starting to understand how to get open a little bit better,” Hamilton said.
“Dane will be a little bit maybe more of a thrower and distributor than (what we’ve had in the past), but right now, he’s done a great job at practice of taking care of the ball.”
While Eisenmenger may not yet have the mobility of past Unity quarterbacks, the Rockets will also call upon senior wide receiver and defensive back Eric Miebach to take the reins under center in certain situations.
“I can’t say enough about Eric, who wanted to be the quarterback and as we kind of went through things just realized how much better we can be if we can play him on defense and do all those things offensively,” Hamilton said. “It’s possible, depending upon how the weather is or if we get into a situation where we’re going to run the ball a lot, Eric is going to be the quarterback.”
Unity’s schedule features five home games on the turf at Hicks Field, including the season opener against Prairie Central on Aug. 25 and a rivalry battle with SJ-O the following week.
Those games will be crucial for the Rockets — whose lone nonconference game is at home against St. Teresa on Sept. 15 — as they look for a strong start to the season.
“We’ve got a kid (Emmerson Bailey) that’s going to kick for us that I think is a huge weapon with his ability to kick the ball into the end zone on kickoffs,” Hamilton said. “That kind of helps your defense right there.”
“We’re hoping to be a little bit better special teams-wise than what we’ve been, (and) I just think all those things add up early where you’ve got to guard against trying to do too many things, too fast that you don’t do anything well.”
The Rockets host Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Oct. 13 and travel to Monticello on Oct. 20 to close the regular season. Other road games on the slate are at Chillicothe IVC (Sept. 8), at Bloomington Central Catholic (Sept. 22) and at Rantoul (Oct. 6).
History suggests the Rockets will be firmly in the playoff picture before October arrives. Unity qualified for the IHSA postseason every year from 1994 until 2017 and has made it there every year since.
So even with some new pieces in place, the standard of success hasn’t wavered in 2023 for the Rockets.
“I’m definitely looking forward to trying to be a leader,” senior Halen Daly said. “Just make an impact and be like one of those teams that people remember.”