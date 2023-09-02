TOLONO — The Unity girls’ cross-country program has two sides.
There’s the skill component that has sparked the Rockets to four IHSA Class 1A state championships since 2015, including each of the last two seasons.
Then there’s the team’s camaraderie outside of running, which has helped the Rockets stay the course in a sport that can be challenging to succeed in.
“We have a really good friendship with everybody,” Unity senior Olivia Shike said. “We do a lot of things together. We do a lot of team bonding.”
Optimism is high that the Rockets could be a few months away from earning their third consecutive state title and their fourth since 2017.
Each of the runners that partook in the 2022 state championship race at Detweiler Park in Peoria are back in the fold for coach Kara Leaman.
“It’s always such a joy to see them blossom from freshman year to senior year and this group especially, they’re not just successful in running,” Leaman said. “There’s so many things that they do outside of running that make them the people that they are.”
Mackenzie Pound, Emily Decker, Erica Woodard, Shike and Raegen Stringer placed within the top 50 in the state race last November. Pound, Decker and Woodard finished within the top 30.
“This team is talented enough where one of the things we focus on is pack running even in our workouts,” Leaman said. “You’re not always feeling it every race. We have so many stories of girls at the state meet where a teammate came along in the last 200 meters and just got them to the finish line.”
Unity’s runners have plenty of state experience, too, from this senior class.
“So many people are watching you and you’re like, ‘What if I trip at the beginning of the race or something?’” Stringer said. “But then the gun goes off, I start running for the team, for my family and getting to get that (next) championship.”
The Rockets will face another obstacle well before they eye the big stage in Peoria, as cow pies loom large at Chrisman’s annual Cow Chip Classic on Saturday. Unity has won the event in each of the past two seasons and starts its season there again on Saturday.
“You kind of just have to look forward and just try not to (step in them),” Woodard said. “But sometimes, you just got to run straight through it.”
The high school success starts at the middle school level for coach Jeff Kyle.
“A lot of our kids, they will claim to be in it for the popsicles when they’re in sixth grade and somewhere along the way, the love of running kicks in,” Leaman said. “Coach Kyle just does a fantastic job at that level. They absolutely love him, and when they get to high school, it’s a new level.”
Ideally for the Rockets, it all builds up to being honored during a playoff football game. Unity football has had the good fortune of hosting home playoffs games in the last two seasons to coincide with the state race that morning. And by mid-afternoon, the Rockets’ girls’ cross-country team is hoisting another state title trophy. Leaman would love nothing more than for the scene to repeat itself this year.
“Everyone’s just super supportive of us,” Woodard said, “and you just feel so loved by everyone.”