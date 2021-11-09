TOLONO — Kara Leaman knows how to play to a crowd. She’s gained plenty of experience in seven seasons as the Unity girls’ cross-country coach.
“I’m sure you’re not disappointed this is the sixth year in a row we’ve gotten you out of class,” Leaman said Monday, her voice quickly drowned out by cheering from Rockets students who filled Osborn Gymnasium.
That’s how Leaman started her speech at a school assembly celebrating Leaman’s latest team, which last Saturday won the Class 1A state championship.
It’s actually the sixth state trophy earned by the Unity girls over the last seven seasons, including a third title. Leaman wasn’t considering the 2020 campaign that ended minus an IHSA state meet in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The only statistics that matter to the Rockets these days pertain to their recent performance at Peoria’s Detweiller Park.
As Leaman pointed out to those assembled in the gym, Unity’s scoring five athletes at state finished between 19th place and 57th place. The narrow spread allowed Leaman’s crew to outlast runner-up Winnebago, 126 points to 138.
Did the math teacher Leaman realize before everyone else that the Rockets had propelled themselves to the top of the 1A girls’ field yet again?
“No, I did not,” she said bluntly while her runners took photos with their state trophy a few feet away. “I was quite shocked, actually. I stand out there and try to write places down. ... But, really, until it’s official you don’t really know.”
Monday’s event put the spotlight firmly on Leaman’s athletes in a village accustomed to youth sports success. Leaman during her speech actually referenced Unity football, which will play in a Class 3A quarterfinal game Saturday.
“This community is very supportive,” Leaman said. “The getting them out of class tradition I hope continues.”
Leaman admitted she “definitely needed the 48 hours” after Saturday’s state race to let this latest team accomplishment sink in.
“It’s been fun to reflect on the weekend and just the whole season,” Leaman said. “Last year they got so much taken away from them, and they’ve just done so much on their own for the last year and a half. The fact that they’re here and running well is pretty impressive.”
Though Leaman’s roster includes seven seniors, just two of them — Malia Fairbanks and Harper Hancock — competed in the state meet.
A bevy of underclassmen have made their presence felt for the Rockets, led by sophomores Olivia Shike, Erica Woodard, Raegen Stringer and Caelyn Kleparski and freshman Emily Decker.
So Unity’s girls certainly will enjoy their current triumph. But there’s no chance the Rockets will be content with it.
“The future is bright with this group, for sure,” Leaman said. “They really enjoy each other. They spend a lot of time together outside of practice, and we really have developed a bond. ... I certainly look forward what we’re going to accomplish over the next few years.”