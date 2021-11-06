PEORIA — It was a banner morning for local distance runners in the Class 1A cross-country state races at Detweiller Park.
The Unity girls' team started the day by capturing a state title, and Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior Ryder James followed that up by winning the boys' race individually.
The Rockets earned their third team championship and sixth state trophy since 2015 with a cumulative score of 126, narrowly holding off runner-up Winnebago (138). Unity achieved this with a seven-runner lineup containing just two seniors.
Sophomore Olivia Shike led the Rockets' scoring five with a 19th-place time of 18 minutes, 23.01 seconds over 3 miles. She was followed by sophomore Erica Woodard (26th, 18:30.88), senior Harper Hancock (30th, 18:39.30), sophomore Reagan Stringer (33rd, 18:43.02) and senior Malia Fairbanks (57th, 19:04.82). Freshman Emily Decker (122nd, 19:50.39) and sophomore Caelyn Kleparski (124th, 19:53.79) rounded out Unity's contingent.
In the boys' 1A action, James posted a blistering 3-mile time of 14:16.89 to defeat runner-up Drew Rogers of Herscher (14:29.00). James ranked fourth at last year's unofficial state meet while Rogers was its champion.
James recently gave his verbal commitment to the Missouri men's cross-country program and is the reigning News-Gazette All-Area boys' Runner of the Year. He's the most recent local cross-country state champion since Mahomet-Seymour's Mathias Powell won the 2018 Class 2A boys' meet.
Multiple other area runners posted all-state finishes as well on Saturday.
Uni High junior Kate Ahmari nearly won the 1A girls' race, finishing second in a time of 17:29.24. Aurora Rosary's Lianna Surtz (17:21.45) was the victor.
Joining Ahmari in receiving all-state status locally from the 1A girls' field were St. Joseph-Ogden senior Ava Knap (fifth, 17:48.51), SJ-O freshman Savanna Franzen (sixth, 17:51.72), Monticello junior Mabry Bruhn (ninth, 17:56.13), Sages senior Rachel Koon (13th, 18:13.37), Oakwood/Salt Fork sophomore Macie Russell (16th, 18:21.94) and Unity's Shike.
In the 1A boys' race, locals beyond James to receive all-state recognition were Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond junior Logan Beckmier (13th, 15:20.73), Iroquois West junior Bryson Grant (18th, 15:27.14) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Eli Mojonnier (22nd, 15:31.33).
Beckmier's effort helped ALAH to the team second-place trophy as well. The Knights' 172 cumulative score finished only behind Chicago Latin's 165 total. Rounding out ALAH's scoring five were senior Jace Green (28th, 15:45.68), junior Jacob Adcock (45th, 15:54.99), junior Lyle Adcock (47th, 15:58.51) and senior Jacob Duzan (123rd, 16:43.85).