WEST POINT, N.Y. — Army football still plans to have some sort of 2020 season, even though the Black Knights’ schedule currently consists of only four games with other schools and conferences canceling games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steven Migut won’t be involved in those or any other games with the Black Knights. The 2018 Unity graduate and standout quarterback with the Rockets announced via Twitter this past Monday that he’s entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a while now,” said Migut, also The News-Gazette All-Area boys’ track and field Athlete of the Year as a senior in 2018 after winning a Class 2A state title in the 300-meter hurdles before departing for West Point later that summer. “It wasn’t really anything to do with football — more like a life decision.”
Also an All-Area first-team selection in football during his final season at Unity, Migut said “months and months and months” of pondering about whether being at West Point was right for him led to the decision that a change of scenery was required.
“I was kind of evaluating if I really wanted to be in the Army for 10 years and really tried to figure out what I want to do with my life,” Migut said. “At the end of the day, I just decided to leave the school and try to pursue other opportunities to play.”
The 6-foot, 205-pound Migut was recruited to coach Jeff Monken’s team as a quarterback after tossing for 1,349 yards and 15 touchdowns on top of amassing 1,230 rushing yards and 19 scores during his final season at Unity. His senior season in 2017 culminated a three-year stretch where he was largely the Rockets’ starting quarterback, including in 2015 when Unity reached the Class 3A state title game.
Migut never played a game for the Black Knights, but the sophomore was taking repetitions as a safety this summer before making his decision to depart the program.
“Coach Monken called me into his office and told me that they wanted to move me to safety, so I just told them if that’s what they wanted, then I was 100 percent OK with it,” said Migut, who also played some cornerback at Unity. “It was different because I hadn’t really played any defense since high school.”
Prior to learning of his on-field reassignment, Migut spent the period from mid-March until the beginning of June — when he and his now-former Army teammates were off-campus because of the pandemic — working out back in Tolono. That included inside the locally-known shed of former Illini T.J. Wheeler, father of 2018 Unity graduate J.T. Wheeler.
“Then I was at the football facility at Unity, running around and doing stuff,” Migut said. “Whenever we got back (to West Point) it was business as usual.”
That is, until Migut decided after the finalization of last weekend’s Army summer camp that the time had come for him to find a new college home.
“It really took me a while to finally come to the conclusion, ‘OK, I don’t want to be here anymore. It’s time for me to go,’” Migut said. “It was definitely a very hard decision to make.”
Migut described it as “not uncommon for kids to leave because West Point is a very hard school” and added that his teammates weren’t entirely surprised by his choice.
“But whenever I’m working out with the team, I try not to think about that and I do a pretty good job of not thinking about that,” Migut said. “It’s about me getting better and them getting better.”
Migut now will try to improve himself on someone else’s football field.
Recruiting at all college levels is unique these days, affected in numerous ways by the pandemic. On-campus visits essentially are a no-go, and dead-period rules regularly are being updated across the nation.
Even so, Migut said he’s already received some interest from multiple coaching staffs — within the Division I, D-II, D-III and NAIA ranks. He added that some envision him as a quarterback, while others picture him in his more recent role on defense.
“I’m just putting everything in God’s hands right now,” Migut said. “It is weird timing. I’m pretty sure nobody’s really 100 percent sure of anything right now. I hope it doesn’t come back to bite me in the butt with this whole COVID situation.”