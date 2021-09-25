BLOOMINGTON — As members of the Unity football team milled along their sideline minutes before Friday’s opening kickoff at Bill Hundman Memorial Field, the opposing Bloomington Central Catholic players rushed through a banner and stormed onto their home playing surface.
Instead of immediately turning back to their own fans, though, some of the Saints took an extended look at the Rockets while shouting into the air.
“We were told not to give into their stuff,” senior quarterback Blake Kimball said. “Our coaches told us to stay disciplined, and we did us and played our game.”
That worked out more than adequately for Unity, which became playoff eligible with a 41-13 thrashing of BCC in a chippy Illini Prairie Conference showdown.
“I didn’t even realize that’s what (Friday) was,” Rockets coach Scott Hamilton said with a grin, referring to Unity’s 26th playoff berth in 28 seasons with him in charge. “But what it meant was we played well (Friday). We executed pretty well. I thought we stayed very disciplined in a tough game to stay disciplined in.”
Unity (5-0, 5-0 Illini Prairie) was matching up with an enemy celebrating its homecoming week. And perhaps the Saints (3-2, 3-2) were a bit too hyped up at times, as they were flagged for 15 penalties that included a chop block, a blind-side hit and a targeting call.
Even if BCC had matched Unity in the penalties department — the Rockets recorded nine such miscues — the Saints had significant work to do to keep up in other areas of play.
Unity destroyed any BCC momentum on the game’s second play from scrimmage, when junior Camden Mette undercut a passing route and intercepted Saints sophomore quarterback Colin Hayes. Mette returned the ball 16 yards for a touchdown, and the Rockets led 7-0 with less than one minute off the clock.
"Nice to start the game off with a pick-six," Hamilton said. "Mette’s just such a headsy guy, and we’ve just got a bunch of guys that are smart players."
Senior Nat Nosler later added a second interception after junior Will Cowan deflected a Hayes pass in the end zone, and Unity's defense continually made stands despite senior linemen Oran Varela, Austin McDaniel and Chance Ingleman all going down with an injury at some point during the contest.
McDaniel and Ingleman eventually did return after departing on back-to-back plays. Even on that drive, though, their fellow defenders forced the Saints to punt away possession.
"It’s just kind of what we talk about with our kids all the times. You just never know when it’s your turn," Hamilton said. "That’s what you’re going to have to do to be able to make a deep run."
The rest of the night belonged to Unity’s offense.
Kimball rushed for three touchdowns, junior Matt Brown broke off a 63-yard scoring run two plays into the second half and Nosler put the icing on the cake with a 36-yard touchdown dash midway through the fourth quarter.
One of Kimball's scoring runs offered an especially brutal blow to BCC's chances of rallying. With the Rockets facing third and goal from the Saints' 24-yard-line late in the third quarter, a Kimball keeper resulted in him breaking multiple tackles, crossing the goal line and extending Unity's lead to 34-6.
"I've got a friend named Trustan Price, and he taught me a lot of moves," Kimball said with a smile, name-dropping one of his senior teammates, "and I executed them in the game."
Kimball and his cohorts draw a pair of sub-.500 foes over the next two weeks — Pontiac and Rantoul — before closing the regular season with 4-1 Paxton-Buckley-Loda and 5-0 Monticello.
Kimball, who was a freshman when the Rockets' 24-year postseason streak ended in 2018, is aware of what that Week 9 bout with the Sages could mean.
“We set the tone for the conference, and I think Monticello’s looking at our score right now and knowing that we can play with them,” Kimball said. “Feels great. We’ve got four weeks ahead, and we’re looking forward to every single one of them.”