TOLONO — Excluding last season’s Class 3A state title game, Saturday marked the fifth straight playoff football game Unity has hosted at Hicks Field.
That streak will extend next weekend after the fourth-seeded Rockets shut out 13th-seeded Harrisburg 21-0 on Saturday in a 3A playoff opener.
The Rockets (9-1) dominated in all facets, but especially in the run game. Unity senior Matt Brown rushed for 155 yards on 34 carries and two touchdowns to nearly equal the Bulldogs (5-5), who gained 162 of their 171 yards on the ground.
“We’re just committed to staying patient,” Unity coach Scott Hamilton said. “At times, it’s a boring brand, but eventually you kind of wear on people.”
Brown’s two touchdowns followed a solid start from Rockets senior quarterback Cale Rawdin, who settled in with four completions to start the game. He connected with Gavin Moore on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 4:52 remaining in the second quarter to give the Rockets a 7-0 lead they would not relinquish the rest of the game.
“We knew they were going to stop the run pretty good, and the pass was going to be pretty open,” said Rawdin, who completed 14 of 22 passes for 151 yards. “We knew they were pretty good up front.”
A 2-yard score by Brown with 9:47 left in the third quarter, set up by a 32-yard completion from Rawdin to junior Jay Saunders, capped a quick drive to start the second half and gave the Rockets a 14-0 lead.
Unity used more clock on its game-sealing touchdown, with Brown scoring from 3 yards out with 5:17 left in the fourth quarter to put the Rockets comfortably ahead.
“We knew they were going to be big up front, so our line worked really hard in practice to put it to them,” Brown said. “They did a really good job.”
The defining play of the game, however, was the work of linebacker Austin Langendorf and the Rockets’ defense.
Harrisburg mounted a strong drive toward the end of the third quarter and faced first and goal with a chance to cut its 14-0 deficit to one score. The Bulldogs inched towards the end zone, but a trio of timely plays by Rockets resulted in fourth down at the goal line.
Bulldogs halfback Ross Rider powered straight up the middle, but the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Langendorf led a host of Rockets and forced a fumble Unity recovered.
“That (score) was going to put us back in the game,” Harrisburg coach Matt Griffith said. “With that stop there, we had to try to step back and try to fight and figure out something else to do.”
Unity will turn its attention to fifth-seeded Mt. Carmel (9-1) in a rematch of last season’s state semifinal, in which Unity beat the Golden Aces 28-21 at Hicks Field.
“Our kids played hard,” Hamilton said. “We’ll go have dinner with our families and enjoy the game, and then we’ll wake up (Sunday) morning and figure out what the Aces are going to bring up.”