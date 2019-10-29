Listen to this article

Both Unity and Paxton-Buckley-Loda football gained the trust of some Associated Press voters, as shown by Tuesday's release of the last polls of the 2019 season.

The Rockets garnered a No. 4 seed in Class 4A and the Panthers a No. 5 seed in Class 3A. Both checked in at No. 10 in their respective classes in the latest polls as a result.

Entering this week's first round of the playoffs, a total of nine local programs are either ranked or receiving votes in the polls.

Below are the complete Class 8A through 1A rankings, as voted by Illinois AP members -- including News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Lincoln-Way East (7)    (9-0)    70    1

 2. Gurnee Warren    (9-0)    56    3

 3. Naperville Neuqua Valley    (8-1)    48    5

 4. Glenbard West    (9-0)    44    3

 5. Minooka    (9-0)    35    6

 6. Homewood-Flossmoor    (8-1)    34    4

 7. Hinsdale Central    (8-1)    30    9

 8. Loyola    (6-3)    27    2

 9. South Elgin    (8-1)    10    NR

10. Niles Notre Dame    (7-2)    7    7

(tie) Maine South    (7-2)    7    NR

Others receiving votes: Huntley 5, Oswego 4, St. Charles East 3, Marist 3, Edwardsville 2.

Class 7A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (5)    (9-0)    68    1

 2. Nazareth (2)    (9-0)    65    2

 3. Batavia    (7-2)    49    6

 4. Rolling Meadows    (9-0)    44    7

 4. Willowbrook    (8-1)    44    8

 6. Phillips    (7-1)    38    5

 7. Hersey    (8-1)    33    4

 8. Normal Community    (7-2)    8    9

 9. Tinley Park Andrew    (7-2)    7    NR

10. Maine West    (8-1)    6    NR

(tie) Hononegah    (7-2)    6    NR

(tie) DeKalb    (6-3)    6    NR

Others receiving votes: Yorkville 3, Glenbard North 2, Harvey Thornton 2, Benet 2, Machesney Park Harlem 1, Prospect 1.

Class 6A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. East St. Louis (7)    (9-0)    70    1    (5A)

 2. Chatham Glenwood    (9-0)    62    1

 3. Crete-Monee    (9-0)    51    2

 4. Prairie Ridge    (8-1)    49    T4

 5. Simeon    (6-1)    38    3

 6. Oak Lawn Richards    (8-1)    37    T4

 7. Peoria Central    (8-1)    22    10

 8. Cary-Grove    (7-2)    20    8

 9. Normal West    (7-2)    16    9

10. Lemont    (7-2)    6    NR

Others receiving votes: Providence 3, Kaneland 3, Belvidere North 3, Antioch 2, Deerfield 2, Dunlap 1.

Class 5A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Sterling (4)    (9-0)    71    2

 2. Rockford Boylan    (9-0)    59    4

 3. Rochester (3)    (8-1)    53    1    (4A)

 4. Hillcrest    (8-1)    52    3

 5. Montini (1)    (7-2)    49    5

 6. Sycamore    (8-1)    36    6

 7. Mt. Zion    (9-0)    31    6    (4A)

 8. St. Rita    (6-3)    29    7

 9. Carbondale    (8-1)    17    9

10. Kankakee    (8-1)    15    8

Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 9, Cahokia 8, Marion 5, St. Laurence 5, Morris 1.

Class 4A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Coal City (9)    (9-0)    90    2

 2. Richmond-Burton    (9-0)    73    3

 3. IC Catholic    (8-1)    68    5

 4. St. Francis    (8-1)    62    4

 5. Illinois Valley Central    (9-0)    52    9

 6. Columbia    (9-0)    47    8

 7. Effingham    (8-1)    28    10

 8. Genoa-Kingston    (8-1)    25    NR

 9. Stillman Valley    (8-1)    20    7

10. Tolono Unity    (8-1)    12    NR

Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 9, Murphysboro 6, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Marengo 1.

Class 3A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Williamsville (8)    (9-0)    98    1

 2. Wilmington (2)    (8-1)    79    T3

 (tie) Byron    (8-1)    79    2

 4. Beardstown    (9-0)    65    T3

 5. Vandalia    (9-0)    63    5

 6. Fairfield    (9-0)    51    6

 7. Princeton    (8-1)    41    7

 8. Breese Mater Dei    (8-1)    30    9

 9. Mt. Carmel    (8-1)    20    NR

10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda    (7-2)    7    NR

Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 6, Eureka 6, Farmington 3, Rock Island Alleman 2.

Class 2A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Clifton Central (5)    (9-0)    95    2

 2. Fieldcrest (5)    (9-0)    92    1

 3. Maroa-Forsyth    (8-1)    74    3

 4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    (8-1)    62    4

 5. Knoxville    (9-0)    58    6

 6. Decatur St. Teresa    (8-1)    51    5

 7. Sterling Newman    (8-1)    43    7

 8. Bismarck-Henning    (8-1)    23    8

 (tie) Pana    (8-1)    23    10    (3A)

10. Nashville    (8-1)    18    NR

Others receiving votes: Chester 6, Tuscola 3, Auburn 1, Fithian Oakwood 1.

Class 1A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Lena-Winslow (7)    (9-0)    86    1

 2. Moweaqua Central A&M (1)    (9-0)    78    2

 3. Annawan-Wethersfield    (9-0)    69    3

 4. Morrison (1)    (9-0)    66    4

 5. Aquin    (9-0)    55    5

 6. Camp Point Central    (8-1)    37    7

 7. Hope Academy    (7-2)    35    6

 8. Forreston    (7-2)    23    8

 9. Athens    (7-2)    16    9

10. Kirkland Hiawatha    (8-1)    10    NR

Others receiving votes: Argenta-Oreana 7, Ottawa Marquette 6, Greenfield-Northwestern 4, Arcola 3.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

