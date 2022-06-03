State championships are within reach for the Unity softball team and LeRoy baseball team this weekend in Peoria. Before the first pitch
is thrown on Friday, Sports Editor Matt Daniels highlights four items you need to know about each team (More C-2 through C-5):
UNITY SOFTBALL
1 Six seniors (pitcher Taylor Henry, first baseman Grace Frye, shortstop Elise Swanstrom, left fielder Gracie Renfrow, center fielder Maddie Reed and designated player Hailey Flesch), one junior (catcher Reece Sarver), one sophomore (third baseman Ruby Tarr) and two freshmen (second baseman Lindy Bates and right fielder Jenna Adkins) dot Unity’s staring lineup.
2 Unity lost three of its five final regular-season games, but the current five-game win streak the Rockets are on is the third such winning streak of that length this season.
3 Tarr is Unity’s leading home run hitter with seven this season, with Sarver (five), Reed (four) and Flesch (three) all having multiple home runs.
4 Unity is the first area softball program to reach the state tournament in consecutive seasons since St. Joseph-Ogden did so at the 2005 and 2006 Class A state tournaments.
LEROY BASEBALL
1 Seven seniors (pitcher Calvin Crawford, first baseman Ian Johnson, second baseman Carson Houser, shortstop Tanner Holoch, center fielder Porter Conn, right fielder Blake Roundtree and designated hitter D.J. Satchwell) and three juniors (catcher Garrett Hudson, third baseman Noah Company and left fielder Tyson Brent) filled out LeRoy’s starting lineup in its super-sectional win against St. Thomas More.
2 The Panthers carry a 24-9 record into Friday’s Class 1A state semifinal game against North Clay/Clay City, and seven of LeRoy’s losses this spring happened against 2A teams.
3 LeRoy is not a big power-hitting team, with 10 home runs on the season. Holch and Roundtree each have three to lead the way.
4 LeRoy’s first trip to the state tournament means 16 area programs have now reached this stage since the first IHSA state tournament happened in 1940.