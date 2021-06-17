PEORIA — It wasn’t Unity softball’s day.
Plain and simple.
On Wednesday afternoon, Aimee Davis’ Rockets couldn’t find the offense that partially propelled them into the Class 2A state tournament.
They suffered their first shutout of the season, then hours later dropped a 5-1 decision to Massac County and capped their 2021 campaign with a fourth-place finish at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.
Even so, it was difficult — maybe impossible — to find any tears or dour looks among the Unity athletes, coaches and fans who covered the turf field afterward.
“It’s still a pretty awesome feeling. We can’t discount the great year that we’ve had,” said Davis, who guided the Rockets (25-4) to their first-ever state trophy in her sixth season at the helm.
“Things didn’t fall in our favor (Wednesday),” Davis continued. “Our bats just didn’t come in for us. We’re fine. We’ll be fine.”
What made the two losses easier to handle for Davis and her players is that this state-qualifying roster largely will return next spring. Senior leadoff hitter Taylor Joop is the lone graduating team member.
“It’s definitely a learning experience,” Unity junior Taylor Henry said. “Now that we know what it’s like and how hard it is to get here, we’re definitely hungry for this new season.”
Henry was again tasked with starting pitching duties — as she was during the Rockets’ 5-0 semifinal loss to Joliet Catholic earlier in the day — and got through Massac County’s first four hitters without issue.
Senior Jenna Bunting was the fifth batter for the Patriots (25-3). After requesting time from the home plate umpire during one pitch and not receiving it, Bunting took out her frustration on the softball by hammering it over the fence in center field for a 1-0 second-inning lead.
“She was fired up,” Massac County coach Molly Hargrove said. “Her hitting boosted morale. Everyone was pumped and ready to score more runs.”
The runs weren’t plentiful during the third-place game, but the Patriots managed enough to hold off Unity.
Massac County continued to apply pressure during the third inning, putting runners on second and third with one out courtesy a single and a Rockets fielding error. Senior Cali McCraw, the Patriots’ starting pitcher, then slapped a two-run hit that gave her team all the runs it’d need.
A fourth-inning solo homer from freshman Larkin Korte and another McCraw RBI single during the fifth — this one off Rockets sophomore reliever Ashlyn Miller — rounded out Massac County’s scoring.
McCraw ensured she wouldn’t need all that much run support anyway. The 6-foot-3 athlete racked up seven strikeouts against just four hits and a hit batter.
“We knew they were going to hit more,” Henry said, “and this is probably the best pitching we’ve seen all year.”
Unity’s lone run displayed how much it needed to scratch and claw for any offense on the day.
After freshman Ruby Tarr and Henry each singled to begin the fourth inning and junior Grace Frye followed with a popout, junior Hailey Flesch drilled a foul ball down the left-field line.
Instead of letting the ball drop out of play, Patriots sophomore left fielder Sophie Bormann gave chase and slammed stomach-first into the side wall while making the catch in foul territory. Tarr was able to tag up and score from second, but a potentially bigger inning for the Rockets was thwarted, with Massac County still holding a 3-1 lead after Tarr slid safely into home plate.
“That was kind of a kooky play,” Davis said. “We try to take advantage of the other team’s mistakes, and fortunately, she thought there was two outs and she made the third out. So it worked out in our favor, and glad we could get one across.”
One run scored across 14 innings did not provide a fair impression of Unity’s season as a whole.
But Davis, who embraced both of her parents with a smile shortly after the Rockets were presented their fourth-place trophy, made sure her players knew Wednesday was about more than trying to become state champions.
“It’s been so surreal,” Joop said. “The coaches have said so many times, ‘Take a look around. Take in all the supporters.’ … We just didn’t take for granted being here. There’s only four teams here, and we just wanted to make the most of whatever outcome came.”
Of course, winning twice — or even once — would have left a more pleasant sensation than losing twice.
And Unity’s bevy of underclassmen won’t forget that, either.
“Both of these teams we faced were really good, and we just came up short this year,” Henry said. “But I’m very confident we will be back here next year.”