TOLONO — What exactly is required for the phrase “win or bust” to begin circulating around an athletic team?
Might returning nearly an entire starting lineup from a fourth-place finish at the Class 2A softball state tournament do the trick?
Not necessarily, according to Unity coach Aimee Davis and her players.
“I don’t really treat it as that,” Davis said. “The expectations are already so high on these girls. ... These girls are going to do what they’ve come to do, and hopefully in May and June, we’ll be just as proud as we were last year.”
“We’re taking it one game at a time,” Rockets senior Gracie Renfrow added. “We’re trying to make the best out of everything we have as it comes to us.”
But plenty of hype surrounds the Unity softball program in 2022.
And the Rockets want it to end with the program making history.
By winning a state championship.
“There’s always room for more improvement, and it’s a completely different season,” senior Hailey Flesch said. “Hopefully it’s ... a better outcome than what it was last year.”
Unity had a season to remember under Davis last spring, going 25-4 and making its inaugural IHSA state tournament appearance.
That state stay resulted in a 5-0 loss to Joliet Catholic in the semifinals and 5-1 loss to Massac County in the third-place game. Yet the Rockets left Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Sports Complex with a positive outlook for 2022.
A big reason: Davis’ roster contained just one senior in leadoff hitter and center fielder Taylor Joop.
Now, in Davis’ eighth season at the helm, Unity counts nine seniors on its team this spring. Many of them played a consistent role in what the Rockets achieved last season.
“We just learned how to really work as a team and be there for each other,” Flesch said. “The whole entire season, we picked each other up no matter what. I think that just kind of brought us closer together.”
Davis acknowledged a strong connection between herself and this senior class, aided by her involvement with the Unity Junior High softball team, as well as a tight bond among the players.
“The seniors and I have been together since their sixth-grade year. ... I feel like that helps a lot (with) my expectations for them and that mutual respect we have for each other,” Davis said. “They’ve been playing travel ball probably since they were 10, 8, whatever. I feel like for them to have a final moment in a Unity jersey — and hopefully in a top moment — is really going to be special for them.”
Flesch and Renfrow, of course, are two of those seniors. Flesch is a designated hitter, infielder and catcher who recorded two home runs and 25 RBI last season, while Renfrow is an outfielder who contributed four home runs and 20 RBI as a junior.
Senior Taylor Henry is the defending News-Gazette All-Area softball Player of the Year. The future Lake Land athlete was the Rockets’ top pitcher (15-4 record, 1.81 earned run average, 180 strikeouts) and added six home runs, 13 doubles and 30 RBI at the plate.
Senior Maddie Reed joined Henry on the previous All-Area first team, with the outfielder and Parkland College signee providing seven home runs, 23 RBI and zero fielding errors.
Senior infielder Elise Swanstrom gives Unity another future college player, as she’s signed with Mount St. Joseph University in Ohio. Senior infielder/pitcher Grace Frye had two home runs and 21 RBI last season.
Fellow seniors Bridget Henry (infielder), Bailey Rice (pitcher/outfielder) and Leigha Finical (outfielder) didn’t get quite as many at-bats as their counterparts — Rice’s situation was affected by an injury — but carved out meaningful roles on last year’s team.
“We’ve been together for so long that we just have a bond,” Renfrow said. “We just kind of know each other so well, so it does help.”
“They’re definitely going to be missed (after this season),” Davis added, “but I think there’s still some more in the tank to give.”
It’s not just the senior class that makes Unity a powerhouse, either.
Junior Reece Sarver was the Rockets’ starting catcher during those two state tournament games and several others, and sophomore Ruby Tarr occupied a utility role and hit toward the top of Unity’s lineup at state.
Junior Ashlyn Miller is Unity’s second pitcher, and freshman pitcher Lindy Bates is an option this season.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?” Davis said with a laugh. “There’s going to be a little bit different because we have some girls trying to fill some spots. ... But for the most part we’re going to be playing pretty much the same, and hopefully our bats can stay hot and we can still be one of the best defensive teams in the area.”
Davis and her girls also are aware their record this season may not always reflect the Rockets’ true prowess.
Unity is starting its season by visiting Effingham St. Anthony on March 14. The Bulldogs finished as the state runner-up in 1A last season.
The next day, the Rockets will stop by local 3A power Mahomet-Seymour before embarking on a trip to Tennessee for the multi-day Cookeville Spring Kickoff Tournament.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, the fourth-place team in 1A last season, is on the schedule. So too are quality nonconference teams like Argenta-Oreana, Paris and Casey-Westfield. And St. Anthony actually will visit Tolono on April 30 for a rematch.
None of this even considers the teams the Rockets will face in the Illini Prairie Conference. Unity is ranked second in the Illinois Softball Coaches Association preseason 2A top 20, but not far behind the Rockets are league rivals Olympia (No. 6), St. Joseph-Ogden (No. 12), Bloomington Central Catholic (No. 16) and Pontiac (No. 20).
“I told them straight up, ‘We might have more than four losses this year,’” Davis said, “but we can’t think of that as a failure.”
The players seem to have taken that message to heart.
It’s an approach that, along with past results and current potential, gives the Rockets a legitimate shot to hoist a state championship trophy in June.
“(We’re) just working together, kind of not really worrying about our record,” Flesch said. “We’re going to lose some games, but we’re just going to try to do our best every game and give 100 percent no matter what.”
“We’re playing a lot of teams that were in the state tournament,” Renfrow added. “So when hopefully we do get to the state tournament, we’ll be prepared a lot more than we were.”