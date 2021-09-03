TOLONO — The beginning of Erika Yerry’s Unity volleyball coaching tenure has featured plenty of positives.
Wins over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, LeRoy, Mattoon, Champaign Central and Tuscola have guided the Rockets for a 5-0 opening salvo.
Yerry’s husband also is involved with athletics. And his team is off to a good start as well.
GC Yerry is an Illinois football assistant strength and conditioning coach. The Illini won their first game in the Bret Bielema tenure last Saturday, 30-22 against Nebraska.
“Definitely a lot going on in the past couple months,” Erika Yerry said.
Erika and GC married earlier this year, and Erika was hired as Unity’s new volleyball coach in July after the couple moved to Mahomet from New York in February. Yerry replaces former Illini Kylie Hockersmith, who gave birth to her first child during Unity’s 2021 spring season.
Yerry said she learned of the coaching opening from Parkland volleyball coach Cliff Hastings.
“Whenever we move I connect myself to (an area’s) volleyball coaches ... so I can stay in the volleyball community,” said Yerry, a former right-side hitter at South Florida and Samford who graduated from the latter institution in 2013. “(Unity) happened to need all three positions filled.”
Yerry’s assistants are Lauren Hamilton, daughter of Rockets athletic director Scott Hamilton and previously Arcola’s volleyball coach, and Monica Miles.
Yerry coached one season of high school volleyball in New York, though she acknowledged it was more of a practice and intrasquad setup amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to that, Yerry coached at the club level for 10 years and also has played professionally in the past. She continues competing in adult leagues to this day as she’s able.
“I always say I’m definitely better, my volleyball IQ and my skill level, as I keep playing,” said Yerry, who added it’s a bit more difficult to play these days with a 6-month-old child in the household. “I literally get better and better each year even though I might be dead tired after one rally.”
Yerry has been impressed with her team and the Tolono community thus far.
“I’m definitely realizing this is a sports town,” Yerry said. “The first couple days we practiced for an hour and a half. We take the nets down and are going into some conditioning and agility work, and I was anticipating maybe some groans and some attitude. But I didn’t get any of that. They’re pretty excited about it, too.”
Yerry inherited a solid first roster, led by senior outside hitter and three-time News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection Emma Bleecher. Fellow seniors Taylor Henry, Macie Knudsen and Maddie Reed also have made key contributions early in the Rockets’ season.
“It’s definitely going to be an easy walk-in coaching-wise as far as who’s on the court and their confidence on the court,” Yerry said. “However, I do think it’s also a difficulty because you’ve got already-learned habits and they are set in their roles, especially as seniors. ... I want to make sure they’re staying focused and not just going through the motions.”
Unity won a Class 2A regional championship in 2019 and more than holds its own in the loaded Illini Prairie Conference. Yerry expects more of the same once league play begins.
“It’s going to be the details are the reason why we win or don’t advance at the end of the season,” Yerry said. “I saw right away the girls are committed. They’re hard workers. They’re ready to get after it.”