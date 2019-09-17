Listen to this article

Four local programs remain ranked in the Associated Press high school football polls, the latest version of which came out Tuesday afternoon, while two others either returned to or joined the receiving-votes conversation.

Unity, which received votes before a Week 1 loss to Chillicothe IVC, again is gaining interest in Class 4A. Meanwhile, Watseka received its first votes of the 2019 season in Class 1A.

Below are all eight polls, as voted upon by Associated Press members -- including News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Lincoln-Way East (17)    (3-0)    170    1

 2. Homewood-Flossmoor    (3-0)    144    2

 3. Loyola    (2-1)    128    3

 4. Gurnee Warren    (3-0)    115    4

 5. Hinsdale Central    (3-0)    88    6

 6. Bolingbrook    (3-0)    72    8

 7. Minooka    (3-0)    55    7

 8. Oswego    (3-0)    38    9

 9. Niles Notre Dame    (3-0)    32    NR

10. Edwardsville    (2-1)    28    10

Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 27, Marist 17, Oswego East 8, Barrington 8, South Elgin 2, Huntley 2, O’Fallon 1.

Class 7A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (12)    (3-0)    162    1

 2. Nazareth (4)    (2-1)    147    3

 3. Glenbard West (1)    (3-0)    140    2

 4. Wheaton Warrenville South    (3-0)    100    6

 5. Batavia    (2-1)    98    5

 6. Hononegah    (3-0)    58    7

 7. Rolling Meadows    (3-0)    51    8

 8. Brother Rice    (2-1)    50    4

 9. Hersey    (3-0)    48    10

10. St. Charles North    (2-1)    23    NR

Others receiving votes: Normal Community 19, Benet 17, Willowbrook 10, Jacobs 4, Machesney Park Harlem 4, DeKalb 2, Glenbard East 1, Moline 1.

Class 6A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Cary-Grove (12)    (3-0)    171    2

 2. Phillips (3)    (3-0)    154    3

 3. Providence (2)    (3-0)    135    7

 4. Crete-Monee    (3-0)    125    5

 5. Chatham Glenwood    (3-0)    101    6

 6. Oak Lawn Richards (1)    (2-1)    89    1

 7. Peoria Central    (3-0)    65    8

 8. Prairie Ridge    (2-1)    45    4

 9. Simeon    (2-0)    41    9

10. Yorkville    (3-0)    31    NR

Others receiving votes: Antioch 8, Normal West 7, Lake Forest 6, Bremen 3, Kaneland 3, Lemont 2, Springfield 2, Shepard 2.

Class 5A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. East St. Louis (19)    (3-0)    190    1

 2. Sterling    (3-0)    151    3

 3. Montini    (2-1)    133    2

 4. Rockford Boylan    (3-0)    118    5

 5. St. Rita    (2-1)    97    4

 6. Hillcrest    (2-1)    92    8

 7. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)    (2-1)    77    6

 8. Sycamore    (3-0)    71    7

 9. Carbondale    (3-0)    25    NR

10. Joliet Catholic    (1-2)    21    9

Others receiving votes: Marion 13, Cahokia 12, Morton 10, St. Laurence 9, Triad 8, Metamora 7, Kankakee 7, Marmion 2, Payton 2.

Class 4A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. IC Catholic (13)    (3-0)    157    1

 2. Rochester (2)    (3-0)    138    2

 3. Coal City (1)    (3-0)    135    3

 4. Richmond-Burton    (3-0)    103    4

 5. Bishop McNamara    (2-1)    84    5

 6. Stillman Valley    (3-0)    71    7

 7. Columbia    (3-0)    64    6

 8. Genoa-Kingston    (3-0)    46    10

 9. Effingham    (3-0)    32    T8

10. Taylorville    (3-0)    19    T8

Others receiving votes: Woodstock Marian 18, Mt. Zion 8, Illinois Valley Central 2, Tolono Unity 2, Benton 1,

Class 3A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Williamsville (11)    (3-0)    162    1

 2. Wilmington (5)    (3-0)    149    2

 3. Byron (1)    (2-1)    121    3        4.    Beardstown        (3-0)    108    5

 5. Nashville    (3-0)    86    8

 6. Fairfield    (3-0)    83    7

 7. Vandalia    (3-0)    70    9

 8. Eureka    (2-1)    49    6

 9. Lisle    (2-1)    22    4

10. Peotone    (3-0)    21    NR

Others receiving votes: Pana 16, Princeton 14, Monticello 12, Greenville 7, Quincy Notre Dame 6, Mt. Carmel 4, DuQuoin 3, Breese Mater Dei 2.

Class 2A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (14)    (3-0)    154    1

 2. Maroa-Forsyth    (3-0)    135    2

 3. Clifton Central    (3-0)    116    3

 4. Sterling Newman (2)    (3-0)    110    4

 5. Decatur St. Teresa    (3-0)    103    5

 6. Bismarck-Henning    (3-0)    80    6

 7. Orion    (3-0)    71    7

 8. Fieldcrest    (3-0)    58    8

 9. Knoxville    (3-0)    34    10

10. Rockridge    (2-1)    8    9

Others receiving votes: Eldorado 5, Red Bud 3, Auburn 2, Chicago Christian 1.

Class 1A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Forreston (9)    (3-0)    149    1

 2. Lena-Winslow (6)    (3-0)    143    2

 3. Moweaqua Central A&M (1)    (3-0)    127    4

 4. Aurora Christian    (3-0)    104    5

 5. Camp Point Central    (3-0)    86    6

 6. Annawan-Wethersfield    (3-0)    76    7

 7. Ottawa Marquette    (3-0)    48    9

 8. Carrollton    (3-0)    39    10

 9. Tuscola    (2-1)    35    3

10. Arcola    (2-1)    29    8

Others receiving votes: Aquin 13, Athens 11, Princeville 10, Watseka Coop 6, Morrison 3, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 1.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

