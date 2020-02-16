VANDALIA — Logan Patton sounds like a guy who’s having a good time these days.
He’s apparently just reflecting the attitude of his Unity wrestlers.
The third-year Rockets coach oversaw a dominant effort from his group at Saturday’s Class 1A Vandalia Sectional, with all nine Unity grapplers who advanced through Friday’s early action officially qualifying for the state meet.
Even though Patton helped three Rockets to state in 2018 and six to that stage in 2019, would he have imagined during the latest preseason that the number would jump to nine in 2020?
“It’d be tough,” Patton said. “We had a good squad coming in. A lot of guys put in a lot of work. The way we wrestled (Saturday) was unbelievable.”
Heading Unity’s big weekend was a trio of sectional champions: sophomore Tavius Hosley at 113 pounds, junior Pate Eastin at 160 and senior Cade Scott at 195.
Patton felt good about the performance of Hosley, last season’s 1A 106 state runner-up, as Hosley staved off Mt. Carmel’s Cade Keepes via 4-2 decision in Saturday’s title match.
Eastin’s most difficult match may’ve been in the semifinal round, as he tripped up Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth’s Makail Stanley by 1-0 decision before pinning Auburn’s Charlie Patterson in the championship round.
Patton said Scott “looked like the Cade Scott we’ve known for the last two years,” as the defending 1A 182 second-place finisher dispatched Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Reese Edwards by a 7-0 decision in their title bout.
Rounding out the Rockets’ state-qualifying field, which will make the short trip north for Thursday’s preliminaries at State Farm Center in Champaign, were junior Ben Gavel (third at 126), junior Peyton Holt (third at 138), senior Connor Eastin (fourth at 170), senior Micah Downs (fourth at 182), sophomore Grant Albaugh (fourth at 220) and senior Logan Wilson (third at 285).
As excited as Patton was for this bevy of positive results, he might’ve been even more pumped for the following his athletes received despite competing about 100 miles from Unity High School.
“We had youth wrestlers there,” Patton said. “We had freshmen and JV wrestlers there (Saturday). We had parents and alumni. We packed Vandalia’s gym real well, and we were loud and it was awesome to see.”
The Rockets fell just short of topping a state podium at least once last season — though Downs did so with Clinton at 1A 182.
Sending nine grapplers to the campaign’s final individual stop certainly enhances Unity’s chances of breaking through this time around.
“Everyone wants to be a part of it,” Patton said. “Winning is contagious.”
Bombers senior Stanley will be his team’s lone state representative. He rebounded from the loss to Pate Eastin to finish third at 160, pinning Cumberland’s Iysten Syfert in his last match.
Monticello also qualified a pair of wrestlers for state out of this sectional. Senior Ethan O’Linc won the 138 bracket, topping Cumberland’s Rayce Zike in the final, and Sages senior Austin McConaha landed third at 132 by knocking off Rochester’s Cole Peters by fall in his last match.
Bulldogs' Buchanan paces 2A contingent
MASCOUTAH — Seth Buchanan sent Mahomet-Seymour wrestling fans home happy at the Bulldogs’ Feb. 8 regional meet, pinning Normal West 285-pounder Skyler Hufeld in the day’s final match.
That result took 4 minutes and 22 seconds to transpire, with the second-seeded senior Buchanan technically upsetting the top seed Hufeld.
So how could Buchanan better the outcome at Saturday’s Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional? By scoring a fall over Hufeld just 1 minute, 13 seconds into their latest championship foray, giving M-S its lone sectional titlist among three state qualifiers.
“We’re really proud of him,” Bulldogs coach Rob Ledin said. “He had the first two years of his career behind David Griffet, then last year having the toughest regional in the state.”
Buchanan allowed Hufeld the first takedown in Saturday’s title bout before notching an escape, getting a takedown of his own and seizing control.
“He came out front in top position and attacked the guy’s head,” Ledin said, “and he was able to turn him that way. He just went after it, and he was going to get it done.”
Buchanan now will aim for his first IHSA state medal, with the drive starting in Thursday’s preliminaries at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Should he achieve that goal, Buchanan would match the athlete he formerly wrestled behind in his own lineup, as 2018 M-S graduate Griffet placed second at 2A state that year.
“He’s been ranked up and down throughout the year,” Ledin said of Buchanan. “But we just approach it one match at a time. You’ve got to beat the guy in front of you and move on.”
Buchanan will have two Bulldogs teammates joining him at the 2A state tournament.
Junior Gage Granadino wound up in third place at 152, capturing his last match of Saturday’s sectional by 8-3 decision over Mascoutah’s Chase Overton.
Fellow junior 220-pounder Daniel Renshaw also moved on with a third-place sectional effort, last defeating Triad’s Collin North by a 4-0 decision. It marked Renshaw’s third triumph versus North this season.
Both Champaign Central and Danville also qualified one wrestler for the 2A state meet.
Maroons sophomore 120-pounder Carter Hall was his weight’s champion, topping East St. Louis’ Melvin Rogers by fall in the final.
Vikings freshman 113-pounder Damarion Moore secured the final state slot at his weight by placing fourth, though he injury-defaulted out of the third-place match.
Lightweight Comets pull off triumphs
STANFORD — Bigger athletes tend to have an advantage over their smaller counterparts in many sports.
But when smaller kids have the chance to match up with equals, the playing field is level.
And Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling has two of the area’s better Class 1A lightweights.
Freshman Reef Pacot and junior Gage Reed came away from Saturday’s 1A Olympia Sectional with weight-class championships and will represent the Comets at the individual state meet along with sophomore Joe Lashuay (fourth at 132).
“We hoped things went a little different with some other guys,” O/SF coach Mike Glosser said. “But then you get to the point where you’ve got what’s left, and it’s the best thing to see those guys come out and wrestle in big matches.”
Pacot posted a 5-3 decision against Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s Payton Murphy, a foe to whom Pacot suffered a loss earlier this season, during Saturday’s 106 championship round to continue his impressive first prep campaign.
“He had a pretty successful youth career,” Glosser said. “We knew what we were getting, but we didn’t know how much we were getting.”
Reed, who placed fifth in state at 113 as a sophomore, silenced Mercer County’s Broctyn King in a 3-0 decision during their sectional title bout.
“That kid is a postseason gamer,” Glosser said. “He was smiling, calm, cool and collected (Saturday). He knew what he needed to do, and he had all the confidence in the world.”
Lashuay, who returned from a knee injury just before the regional round, collected a 14-12 sudden victory in overtime of his consolation semifinal match with Petersburg PORTA’s Jonah Sinclair to book a state spot as well.
Plenty of locals who also suited up for this sectional will join the Comets’ trio at Champaign’s State Farm Center for Thursday’s state preliminaries.
St. Thomas More’s JD Sexton pulled to the front of the pack at 152, trumping Heyworth’s Ryan Graves by 3-1 decision in their final.
An area athlete also won the crown at every weight class heavier than 152: LeRoy/Tri-Valley junior Ty Baxter at 160 (by fall in the final), Prairie Central junior Logan Deacetis at 170 (14-5 major decision), Hoopeston Area sophomore Abel Colunga at 182 (fall), Prairie Central junior Brandon Hoselton at 195 (fall), Prairie Central junior Josh Woodrey at 220 (2-1 decision) and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm junior Hayden Copass at 285 (fall).
Deacetis and Hoselton are defending 1A state titlists at their weights — Hoselton twice in a row — while Copass, a Wisconsin commit, is the defending 2A 285 state runner-up.