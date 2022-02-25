BLOOMINGTON — Two local athletes will have the opportunity to win a girls’ wrestling state championship later on this weekend.
Unity sophomore Lexi Ritchie and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm senior Berlin Kiddoo each won their first two matches during Friday’s portion of the inaugural IHSA state meet at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Each girl posted two pinfalls to qualify for the semifinal round that starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
“It was really exciting,” said Kiddoo, a Westville student in her first and only season with the Tigers after moving from San Diego. “It was great to be part of something that’s just beginning.”
Ritchie scored a 37-second pinfall over Homewood-Flossmoor’s Kristen Roberts in the 155-pound preliminaries before topping Wheaton Warrenville South’s Maya Kalombo via fall in 3 minutes, 50 seconds during the quarterfinals.
“My first match, it was just go in there (and) get on and off the mat as quickly as possible,” said Ritchie, who improved her season record to 17-9. “Going into the second match, I had the same goals. ... I was hoping to get it done as quickly as possible. It really made me angry when I saw that coin flip (to start the second period).”
Kiddoo defended her No. 1 seed in the 130-pound bracket by defeating Fenton’s Yannel Perez by fall in 1:15 and Glenbard West’s Khatija Ahmed by fall in 3:11 during her first-round and quarterfinal matches, respectively.
“I felt good. Day one is always the most nerve-racking, but it felt great,” said Kiddoo, who now boasts a 19-5 season record. “I was just ready. I’ve been wanting this, and I had my mind set. I just went out there and did what I knew how to do.”
Both Kiddoo and Ritchie were pleased to see the reaction to this first-ever IHSA tournament, which is running in conjunction with the boys’ dual-team state tournament over the course of two days in downtown Bloomington.
“A lot more people showed up than I thought there was going to be,” Ritchie said. “It was a family-like environment. I felt like everywhere I looked I knew someone there.”
“They are doing a great job so far running it,” added Kiddoo, who previously competed in multiple California high school state wrestling championship events. “There was actually a lot of people that are out — more than I expected. It’s good to see the community of wrestling for girls is growing.”
Next up for Ritchie and Kiddoo is the semifinals on Saturday morning. Ritchie will meet Buffalo Grove’s Julianna Conroy (24-4), and Kiddoo has drawn Fox Lake Grant’s Crystal Villegas (17-0).
The winners will qualify for title matches at 2 p.m. Saturday, while the losers will slide into wrestlebacks and compete for third, fourth, fifth and sixth place across Saturday morning and afternoon.
Ritchie was an Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state runner-up last season and hopes to avoid that fate this time around as she continues her historic run.
“It’s more just thinking about making sure I take those last two steps,” she said, “and not coming up short, like I did last season.”
Kiddoo has finished as high as fifth place in a high school state tournament, back when she was a California resident.
“Just keeping my mind straight, going for what I want, doing what I know how to do,” Kiddo said of her approach. “Not worrying about my opponents, but worrying about what I’m going to do.”
Three other local athletes were ousted from their respective state brackets on Friday.
Unity junior Ava Vasey defeated Oak Park River Forest’s Bella Tyma by an 11-5 decision in a 135-pound first-round match before dropping a 5-2 decision to Rockford Boylan’s Netavia Wickson in the quarterfinals and losing by fall to Wauconda’s Keira Dafnis in the second round of wrestlebacks.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac freshman Gracie Pattison suffered a loss by fall against Homewood-Flossmoor’s Ava Anderson in the 100-pound preliminaries and came out on the wrong end of a fall versus Normal West’s Sammy Lehr in the first round of wrestlebacks.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher freshman Avery Schlickman dropped an 11-7 decision to Schaumburg’s Madeline Zerafa-Lazarevi in the 130-pound preliminaries before sustaining a pinfall setback to Andrew’s Alyssa Keane in the first round of wrestlebacks.