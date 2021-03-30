URBANA — The Illinois softball team finally got its offense going in the series finale against Minnesota.
Kailee Powell, Jaelyn Vickery, Kelly Ryono and Gabi Robles each posted two-hit games in an 8-0 five-inning victory by the host Illini on Sunday afternoon at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
Illinois (11-5, 11-5 Big Ten), which had dropped the first three games of the series against the Gophers (12-4, 12-4) entering Sunday, also received a steady outing from Sydney Sickels inside the circle. The junior right-hander scattered two hits and two walks across five scoreless innings and posted eight strikeouts.
Ryono led the way with two RBI, including a run-scoring double in the second inning.
In baseball
Wildcats claim series. Northwestern jumped out to a six-run lead through three innings and never looked back, handing Illinois a 12-5 loss on Sunday afternoon at Illinois Field in Champaign.
The Illini (7-8, 7-8 Big Ten), who won the series opener 12-8 on Friday night, dropped the final two games as the Wildcats (9-5, 9-5) claimed the three-game series with Sunday’s victory.
Cole Kirschsieper struggled for Illinois and allowed nine hits and eight runs (six earned) in 2 2/3 innings. Branden Comia, Cam McDonald and Jacob Campbell each had two hits in the loss, with Campbell and Ryan Hampe finishing with two RBI apiece.
In men’s tennis
Illini continue win streak. An eighth consecutive victory saw Illinois put together a dominant effort in beating Michigan State 7-0 on Sunday afternoon at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana.
After claiming the doubles point, the Illini (12-2, 9-1 Big Ten) won all six of the contested singles matches. Siphosothando Montsi (7-6 (5), 6-2), Alex Brown (6-4, 5-7, 11-9), Zeke Clark (6-2, 6-3), Hunter Heck (6-2, 6-1), Noe Khlif (6-3, 6-2) and Lucas Horve (6-4, 6-2) all won in singles for Illinois.
In women’s tennis
Belaya clinches match win. A comeback effort allowed Illinois to rally for a 4-3 victory at Minnesota on Sunday.
With the match tied at 3, Sasha Belaya won at No. 5 singles, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, to claim the victory for the Illini (6-7, 6-7 Big Ten). Illinois also picked up wins in singles play from Emilee Duong (6-1, 6-2), Ashley Yeah (6-4, 6-1) and Asuka Kawai (2-6, 6-3, 6-2).
In soccer
Silber lifts Illini. Makena Silber has netted some key goals for Illinois this season. That fact continued Sunday with Silber’s goal in the 84th minute eventually sending the Illini to a 2-1 victory at Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
Eileen Murphy scored first, putting Illinois (5-4-1, 5-4-1 Big Ten) ahead late in the first half, on a header that deflected off a Spartans defender. Michigan State tied the game at 1 about four minutes before Silber’s go-ahead goal off a feed from Kendra Pasquale.
In women’s golf
Nowlin paces Illini. Tristyn Nowlin concluded a strong weekend at the Clemson Invitational in Sunset, S.C., with the Illinois senior posting a top-five finish in the 54-hole event.
Nowlin tied for third at 5-under 211.
As a team, the Illini had their best showing of the season, finishing fifth in the 18-team event at 7-over 871.