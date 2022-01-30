CHAMPAIGN — A good start for the Illinois wrestling team wasn’t enough on Saturday to knock off Northwestern in a Big Ten home dual.
The Illini won the first two contested matches — with 133-pounder Lucas Byrd earning an 8-2 decision before Dylan Duncan collected a 9-2 decision at 141 — but the visiting Wildcats won six of the next eight matches to rally for a 26-13 victory against Illinois at State Farm Center.
Danny Braunagel’s 14-3 major decision at 165 and Zac Braunagel’s 14-8 victory at 184 accounted for the other two wins for the Illini (2-4, 0-4 Big Ten) in the loss to Northwestern (3-4, 1-4).
In men’s gymnastics
Illini have to wait for win. Illinois had to wait longer than expected to receive the desired result, but it was worth it in the end as the Illini came back for a 397.250-396.550 victory at Penn State on Saturday evening.
The meet had originally ended in a narrow victory for the Nittany Lions, but a clerical error was discovered, which resulted in Penn State’s total score being reduced by one full point.
Sebastian Ingersoll had a big day for the Illini, setting career-high scores on pommel horse (13.250), vault (14.150) and high bar (13.550). Evan Manivong, meanwhile, also set a career-best on the vault (14.850) to take the event title, while Hamish Carter claimed top marks in the high bar (season-high 13.800) and Connor McCool won the floor with a season-best 13.500.
In women’s gymnastics
Knight delivers big scores. Illinois posted team scores of 49 or better in three out of the four events on Saturday evening, helping the Illini to a 196.350-195.475 victory against Penn State in University Park, Pa.
Among the standout performances for the Illini were Amelia Knight, whose career-high of 9.875 on beam resulted in an event title. She also delivered a career-high of 9.850 on floor. Ruthuja Nataraj starred on floor for Illinois, as well, with a 9.875 in her event debut.
In women’s swimming
Cabush, Bognar shine again. Illinois was looking to end the regular season on a high note, but the Illini came up short in a 188-111 dual meet loss at Purdue on Saturday.
Despite the loss, the Illini were again led by Abigail Cabush and Cara Bognar. The pair picked up two first-place finishes apiece: Cabush in the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 50.14 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (51.16 seconds), and Bognar in the 1,000 freestyle (10:17.64) and 500 freestyle (5:04.71).
In men’s tennis
Illini drop match. Illinois started its match against North Carolina State at the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Oxford, Miss., by winning the doubles point before the Wolfpack eventually came away with a 4-2 win on Saturday night.
Hunter Heck and Lucas Horve earned their second doubles win of the season by a 6-1 margin before Siphos Montsi and Olivier Stuart clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 win.
N.C. State rebounded in singles, however, with Stuart’s 6-4, 6-4 victory accounting for the Illini’s only win in singles play.
In women’s tennis
Comeback falls short. Illinois mounted a comeback with a strong showing in singles play, but host Florida State had just enough to stave off the Illini for a 4-3 victory on Saturday.
The 18th-ranked Seminoles took the double point before Illinois received wins in singles play from Ashley Yeah (3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-0) and Josie Frazier (3-6, 6-3, 6-2). The Illini’s other win in singles came via forfeit.
In track and field
Davis, Howell lead way. Illinois collected nine event titles on Saturday at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational, hosted by Louisville. The Illini’s best two performances of the meet belonged to Jon Davis and Olivia Howell.
Davis, a former Oakwood High School standout, won both the men’s 800 (1 minute, 51.22 second) and men’s mile (4:05.50), while Howell delivered a school-record performance with a 4:40.48 clocking in the women’s mile en route to a runner-up finish.
Illinois also received wins in the men’s shot put (Tyler Sudduth), men’s 60 hurdles (Bret Dannis), men’s and women’s 400 (Jessica McDowell and Jason Thormo), women’s 800 (Howell), women’s 3,000 (Emma Milburn) and men’s 1600-meter relay (Robert Williams, DeVontae Ford, Thormo and Kashief King).