URBANA — Avrey Steiner and Bella Loya delivered again for the Illinois softball team at the plate.
That combination was enough to help the Illini overcome some struggles from Sydney Sickels inside the circle and come away with a split of Friday’s doubleheader against Indiana at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
Steiner posted two hits and scored two runs and Loya drove in three runs to lead Illinois to a 7-5 victory in opening game of Friday’s twin bill.
Sickels — despite finishing with 11 strikeouts across her seven innings inside the circle — wasn’t as sharp as usual against the Hoosiers (four walks). The junior ultimately permitted five runs on four hits but still picked up her 11th win of the season.
Emily Goodin did enough to limit the Illini’s opportunities in the second game — a 7-2 win by Indiana (15-15) — as Illinois (19-11) wasn’t able to take full advantage of Goodin’s five walks.
The Illini finished with only two hits, including in the second inning when Loya smacked a solo home run.
In baseball
Illini hold on. Illinois held on to a six-run, ninth-inning lead — barely — in a 6-5 victory at Purdue on Friday night.
Centennial graduate Kellen Sarver hit a solo home run as part of a two-RBI game, as the Illini (11-14) led 6-0 entering the bottom half of the ninth inning only to watch the Boilermakers (10-16) score five runs before Ryan Kutt recorded the final two outs for Illinois.
In track and field
Three Illini claim wins. Illinois had three athletes collect individual glory on the opening day of the Illini Big Ten Relays on Friday.
In Illinois’ first home outdoor meet of the season — taking place at the newly renovated Demirjian Park in Champaign — Jon Davis, Jessica McDowell and Colin Yandel all won events.
The Oakwood graduate Davis won the men’s 1,500-meter race with a time of three minutes, 39.85 seconds. Yandel, meanwhile, claimed the top spot in the men’s 5,000 meter, touring the course in 14:23.43, while McDowell won the women’s 400 meter in 54.28 seconds.
In women’s golf
Sy paces Illini. Illinois freshman Isabel Sy was the top-scoring Illini in the first round of the Big Ten championships, shooting a 1-over 73. Sy was tied for 17th. As a team, Illinois was in 10th place of the 13 teams at the conference tournament at 11-over 299 after 18 holes at TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio. The three-day event concludes on Sunday.