CHAMPAIGN — The Atkins Tennis Center is used to hosting large-scale events.
Like the Big Ten men’s tournament in 2015.
Or the entire NCAA Championships in 2013.
Of course, the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex hosted the bulk of those matches, with the outdoor courts sitting right next to the indoor courts located inside Atkins.
With snow on the ground and freezing temperatures in the air, the indoor courts at Atkins will be the only site used this weekend for the three-day ITA Indoor National Championships.
Illinois is part of the eight-team field that includes some of the top men’s tennis programs in the country descending upon Champaign for the biggest sporting event — in terms of number of teams — on the UI campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Illinois men’s tennis program typically serves as host for the ITA Indoors every other year, but the event is usually held in Chicago. Not so this year because of the pandemic, Illini coach Brad Dancer said.
“It just kept progressing through the fall, and then the ITA got involved with them saying, ‘Do we think it’s even a possibility to have it in Chicago?’” Dancer said. “They were nervous about that, so they started looking at having it here.”
The field is usually comprised of 16 teams, but again, because of the pandemic, alterations happened. Illinois opens its stay as the eighth seed and will face top seed Southern Cal at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s the fourth of four quarterfinal matches on Friday, with No. 3 TCU opening against No. 6 Virginia at 9 a.m. Second-seeded North Carolina meets No. 7 Tennessee at noon, with No. 4 Baylor squaring off against No. 5 Texas at 3:30 p.m. All teams are scheduled to have three matches this weekend.
No fans are allowed inside Atkins because of the pandemic, turning what can become a raucous atmosphere at the intimate venue more akin to a library.
“Maybe at least four or five times in my time here we’ve had a No. 1 team here on a Friday night, and the fire marshal has been called a few times because there’s so many people packed in there,” said Dancer, in his 16th season at Illinois and the program’s all-time winningest coach with 302 victories. “It’s so sad and it’s so different not having fans there.”
Illinois (1-0) had a tune-up for Friday night’s showdown with the Trojans — who have won five NCAA championships since 2009 — by defeating Wisconsin 6-1 on Tuesday in a late addition to the schedule.
Illinois does have a veteran presence about it this season. Senior Aleks Kovacevic reached the semifinals of the 2019 NCAA Championships, fellow senior Zeke Clark is the unquestioned emotional leader of the team and redshirt junior Alex Brown was a unanimous All-Big Ten First-Team selection in 2020.
Where Illinois winds up will play itself out in arguably the strangest ITA Indoors the Illini have ever participated in.
“It’s incredibly strict protocols that we’re following,” Dancer said. “A cleaning crew will come in after every match. I was talking to a couple of the other coaches who I’m friends with earlier this week, and they were saying, ‘We’ll see you this weekend.’ Well, they might not because you’re not allowed in the building until your team’s match is done. It’s just going to be goofy, but in the end, we’re glad to be playing and hosting.”