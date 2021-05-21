CHAMPAIGN — Marty Simmons was back in Evansville on Friday for a wedding weekend. His son’s wedding, to be precise.
That didn't stop the new Eastern Illinois basketball coach from taking a few minutes of time from his family and returning a phone call Friday afternoon. The subject matter — Geoff Alexander and his promotion to assistant coach at Illinois — certainly played a part in his willingness to do so.
“I love Geoff Alexander,” Simmons said. “I’d do anything for that dude.”
Alexander worked as an assistant coach for Simmons at Evansville for five seasons before joining Brad Underwood’s staff at Illinois as assistant to the head coach ahead of the 2017-18 season. The time with the Purple Aces accounts for a significant portion of Alexander’s climb up the coaching ladder, which started as a graduate assistant at Western Illinois following two years player for the Leathernecks.
That’s where Alexander and Underwood’s connection has roots. Underwood was on staff in Macomb as an assistant when Alexander played and started his coaching career. They reconnected a couple years later at Daytona State College (Fla.), and then Alexander went on to work at Idaho State, Eastern Illinois and Evansville before rejoining Underwood in Champaign.
“He’s learned from Brad,” said Alexander’s dad, Neil, who has more than 800 career victories as a high school coach in Illinois. “I think the structure of the program fits what Geoff wants to do. It has to work together that way. He’s learning a lot. Brad’s like a second father to him. I think coaches do that. They take people under their wing. You talk about coaching trees, and that’s where it is. That’s the development that’s helped Geoff out thought the whole process.”
Simmons played a role in that development, too, even if he gives Alexander plenty of credit for Evansville’s success during that five-year stretch. The Purple Aces had three 20-win seasons in Alexander’s time in the Missouri Valley Conference, and 25 wins in the 2015-16 season still stands as the most in the program’s Division I history.
“He brought it every day,” Simmons said. “He gave me energy. He gave the other coaches, he gave the players, energy. He’s not afraid to roll his sleeves up and get out there. I told the players one day, ‘I think Coach Alexander may be working harder than you guys.’
“He’s just a really hands-on guy, and he’s got a terrific personality. The guys like him, and he builds relationships with those guys where they want to learn from him. He understands that being able to relate to players is as important as what you are relaying to them — getting them to believe in you, trust you and respect you. That allows him to use his experience and knowledge to make these guys better players.”
Alexander’s promotion to assistant at Illinois when get him back on the court as a coach and back on the recruiting trail, too, after spending four seasons as assistant to the head coach. In that role, he contributed to scouting reports, game and practice preparation, offensive and defensive scheme implementation, player development planning and video analysis.
“Geoff has more than earned this opportunity,” Underwood said in an official release. “He has been an integral part of the everyday operation of our program these past four years during a period of tremendous growth and success. He has countless connections throughout his home state of Illinois and extensive recruiting experience across the country and internationally from his previous stops.
“I've always said that Geoff is a student of the game. That love and passion he has for basketball comes through in his coaching. He has great relationships with our players and familiarity with our systems, making this a very smooth transition.”
Neil Alexander said “grandma and grandpa” have enjoyed having Geoff and his wife Kiersten and their children Braelyn, Kinley and Jax closer to home the past four years. The promotion includes a three-year contract subject to board of trustees approval that should keep the Alexanders still close to family. It’s also the next step in what could send Alexander further up the coaching ladder. “I know what his goal is,” Neil Alexander said. “We always know that any time he could be somewhere else. I think when you’re a college coach like that and you have goals and want to reach those goals, it sometimes means you’ll have to move a little bit.” Getting back to an on-court assistant and recruiting role puts Alexander back on the path to running his own program one day, with the four years in a staff role providing a needed depth and diversity to his coaching experience.
“He’s been a bear lately where he hasn’t been able to get on the court and coach and hasn’t been able to get on the road, but he knows the value and has learned a different position the last four years,” Neil Alexander said about his son. “It’s just like anything you do, you have to start at the bottom and work your way up so you know how every phase of the operation works.”
Simmons had a similar role the past three seasons at Clemson before taking the Eastern Illinois job at the end of March.
“For me, at least, it was all basketball and just the ability to understand what Coach (Brad) Brownell wanted at Clemson,” Simmons said. “I’m sure Geoff used that valuable time to really get tunnel vision and see the way Coach Underwood wanted things done. I’m sure that’s something that’s really going to help him as he gets back on the floor.”