CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men's basketball was on the ropes when Brad Underwood was hired as coach in March 2017.
The program hadn’t been to an NCAA tournament in any of the previous four seasons and recruiting had stagnated.
Hence the coaching change.
The staff Underwood built from the ground up helped revitalize the program. Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman’s fingerprints are on Illinois’ reemergence as a nationally-relevant program as much as anyone.
Now both are gone. The long-rumored and reported news was made official Thursday morning when Kentucky announced it had hired both Antigua and Coleman for John Calipari’s rebuilt coaching staff.
The result is a similar situation in Champaign. Underwood has to revamp his own staff just like he did to the program in the last four years when he brought Antigua and Coleman on board.
“Orlando and Chin have been instrumental in the building of this program from day one, and they deserve a lot of credit for the success that we’ve experienced,” Underwood said in a statement. “They are dear friends who I’ll miss working alongside each day, and I am grateful for the impact they’ve had on my life, which is bigger than basketball.”
Hiring Antigua and Coleman finished Calipari’s shakeup of his coaching staff after a 9-16 record in the 2020-21. Assistant coach Joel Justus left for a similar job at Arizona State, while Tony Barbee moved on from his role as associate to the head coach with the Wildcats to being the head coach at Central Michigan. Calipari also shuffled his remaining assistants. Bruiser Flint will move to associate to the head coach, while Antigua and Coleman fill the other two on-court and recruiting assistant spots along with Jai Lucas, who joined Calipari’s staff last season from Texas.
“I am really excited to have Orlando back,” Calipari said in a statement. "I think everyone knows what we were able to do with Orlando as a part of our staff. … But aside from our team success, he brings an uplifting spirit and a work ethic that helps create relationships that are so needed in college basketball within your own team and on the recruiting trail.
"Ron 'Chin' Coleman is in the same mold as Orlando. You are talking about another upbeat, positive coach who is going to bring the spirit that has always been a part of our culture. He has earned his stripes through hard work and building relationships around the country.”
Antigua’s move is a return “home” in a way for the now former Illinois coach. He worked with Calipari at Kentucky for five seasons between 2009-14 after following him to Lexington, Ky., following one year at Memphis. Antigua was credited with helping recruit and then develop a bevy of talented big men for the Wildcats, who went 152-37, reached three Final Fours and won a national title in his five seasons with the program.
Antigua, who started his college coaching career at his alma mater Pittsburgh before joining Calipari at Memphis, left Kentucky to become head coach at South Florida ahead of the 2014-15 season. He spent three seasons with the Bulls before being dismissed in January 2017 and then caught back on with Underwood at Illinois.
Antigua was instrumental both on the recruiting trail and in player development for the Illini. He was the lead recruiter for guys like Andres Feliz, Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo. He also helped develop Cockburn from Big Ten Freshman of the Year to a consensus Second Team All-American this past season.
"We created some unforgettable memories and took the program to new heights that we can all be proud of,” Antigua said in a statement about his time at Illinois. “I will never forget my time at Illinois and I want to thank everyone who welcomed my family and I to a wonderful place. With that said, I am excited to be headed back to Lexington. This game has blessed me with so many amazing opportunities, but the chance to work at Kentucky again, a program where we built a lot of special memories, is one I am grateful for.”
Coleman was just as pivotal a part of Illinois’ rebuild — and for many the same reasons as Antigua. The Chicago native helped bring both Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller to Champaign, and was key in Dosunmu’s development into a consensus First Team All-American in 2020-21.
Coleman started his coaching career with the Mac Irvin Fire and spent time at the prep level as well before joining Tim Miles’ staff at Colorado State. Coleman followed Miles to Nebraska before making other stops at Bradley and Illinois-Chicago ahead of his time at Illinois.
“We must accept the end of something in order to begin something new, special and different," Coleman said in a statement. "To that end, I want to thank everyone at Illinois for the opportunity I was afforded the last four years. It was truly an honor, and I am proud of the success we achieved together. It takes courage to grow and become who you really are, and having the opportunity to coach at the University of Kentucky, work for John Calipari and be a member of Big Blue Nation is a dream come true. This is a different kind of place, one that coaches and players hope to one day be a part of. I am blessed to live that dream."