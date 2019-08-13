URBANA — Illinois football’s list of unavailable players — whether it be injury or planned day off — grew Tuesday morning at the Campus Recreation Fields when highly-touted freshman cornerback Marquez Beason was carted off the field early during Tuesday’s practice with a right knee injury.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Beason ultimately came back to the field after time in the medical tent. But he was sporting a sizable black brace on his injured knee and needed a pair of crutches. The Dallas native seemed in better spirits when he came back to the field compared to when he was carted off, where he was visibly upset and in pain.

Beason’s injury happened during 1-on-1 drills between the defensive backs and wide receivers. He went down in the far right corner of the end zone before being tended to by the Illinois athletic training staff and coach Lovie Smith.

Beason, a four-star recruit and first commit in the 2018 class for Illinois, had been seeing time with the second-string defense so far during camp, but he was pushing presumed starters Nate Hobbs and Quan Martin. Beason’s injury thins out Illinois’ secondary depth a little further with sophomore safety Sydney Brown, sophomore cornerback Dylan Wyatt and freshman cornerback Joseph Thompson not practicing.