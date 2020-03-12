INDIANAPOLIS — Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren spent Thursday morning in discussion with university chancellors, presidents and athletic directors about what the conference’s response would be to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it would affect not only the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament, but Big Ten sports in general.
With Michigan and Rutgers on the court for warmups and the start of the first game of the second round at Bankers Life Fieldhouse just 15 minutes from its scheduled 11 a.m. tipoff, the Big Ten announced the tournament would be canceled.
“As you make these decisions, which are not easy, you have to always ask yourself, ‘What is the right thing to do?’” Warren said Thursday from Indianapolis. “I just felt very strong that the right thing to do for our student-athletes and for our fans and for the media and for our families and coaches and administrators was make sure we canceled the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament.
“I’ve just found over my career the more complicated decisions are, basically the answer is much more simple. That is to always base your decisions on what is the right thing to do.”
The Illinois men’s basketball team left for Indianapolis on Wednesday and were set to play Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals against either Iowa or Minnesota. Per multiple reports, the Illini started their trip back to Champaign following the tournament’s cancellation.
“Several outlets have reached out to Illinois Athletics representatives looking for statements on the unfolding events surrounding COVID-19,” the DIA released in a statement. “Obviously things are moving very quickly. None of our student-athletes or coaches will be available to the media at this time.
“We hope to have a statement later today with more information on the future. We appreciate your patience as we navigate this time.”
The Big Ten wasn’t the first conference to cancel its basketball tournament. The American Athletic Conference announced its cancellation just minutes ahead of the Big Ten.
Then almost all of the rest of the conferences still playing this week followed suit. Per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, the only conference tournament not currently canceled is the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The Big East actually started its first game Thursday between Creighton and St. John’s before cancelling at halftime.
The verbiage of the Big Ten’s decision was clear. The remaining four days of its tournament are canceled — not suspended or postponed. That was purposeful on Warren and the Big Ten’s part.
“This is a fluid situation,” Warren said. “I can’t recall the last time we’ve had a pandemic, but we do here. It’s really important that we’re thoughtful. If it comes down to I overreacted or we overreacted, I’m comfortable with that. … I think we needed to make sure that we went to the highest level to give us a chance to deal with this acute problem.”
Warren said he communicated with NCAA president Mark Emmert before the Big Ten’s decision was announced. He characterized it as a brief conversation — not much more than one minute long — and said they did not discuss the fate and future of the NCAA tournament.
“I’m a big believer that once you make a decision and once you feel in your heart it’s the right decision that regardless of what anyone else did, it was not going to sway me or sway us,” Warren said. “The only thing I would offer from an advice standpoint, whether it’s the NCAA or any other person in my seat, is make sure you put the student-athletes at the epicenter of your decision. I think if you do that, you’ll be led to the right decision.”
The Big Ten played its opening round Wednesday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with fans in attendance for the Minnesota-Northwestern and Indiana-Nebraska games before deciding during the former to limit attendance for the remaining games, starting on Thursday.
During the latter, visibly ill Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg left his team’s bench before the final minutes of its loss to Indiana and was taken to an Indianapolis emergency room.
Hoiberg was eventually released and diagnosed with influenza A, but his team was quarantined in its locker room at Bankers Life Fieldhouse from the end of the game to that moment.
Warren said that did play a role in his decision to cancel the tournament Thursday, but it wasn’t the only deciding factor. The Big Ten had been discussing the impact of a potential COVID-19 outbreak for weeks and formed a committee on infectious disease last week.
All of the information available to him played a role in how he came to his decision Thursday morning. So did the fact much about COVID-19 — and the true scope of the pandemic — is still unknown.
“I think the biggest thing is the uncertainty,” Warren said. “I’m a big believer in asking a lot of questions, gathering information and making decisions based upon the best information I have. This was one of the those situations that there were a lot of people telling me, ‘I don’t know.’ I get concerned when I hear, ‘I don’t know,’ many times.
“I don’t want to have any regrets and I just want to make sure as a conference we do the right things. If something had got awry here, I don’t want to be in the position looking back and saying, ‘If only we would have canceled this tournament.’ I know we all love college athletics. I know we all love basketball — women’s and men’s basketball. This is a great time of the year and is part of our fabric of our country. These aren’t easy decisions, but I feel very good with the decision we made as the Big Ten Conference to cancel our men’s basketball tournament.”