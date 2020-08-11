CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football wrapped up its fifth training camp practice Tuesday about noon. Approximately two hours later the Big Ten announced it had postponed its entire fall sports season, which would include Illini football, volleyball, soccer and cross country.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.
“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”
The news hurts but God’s timing is always right. I’m appreciative of the fight everyone put up behind the scenes, especially our AD. We all can’t wait to play, trust me. Till then, back to work✌️🔶🔷— Mike Epstein (@Dat26Kid) August 11, 2020
The Big Ten became the first Power Five conference to postpone the fall sports season after other FBS conferences (Mid-American and Mountain West) made similar moves. The Big Ten was also the first from the Power Five to announce it was going to a conference-only schedule and first to then reveal that schedule. That happened last Wednesday and is now moot given the postponement.
Both Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones and athletic director Josh Whitman released statements after the Big Ten's fall sports postponement became official.
“The discussions that led to the decision to postpone fall sports were as frank and honest as they were difficult,” Jones said. “We recognize the intense disappointment this will bring to our student-athletes, coaches, athletic staff and fans. But as important as collegiate athletic competition is to the Big Ten university experience, the health and safety of our students, staff, faculty and campus community must be our priority. There are just too many unknowns with COVID-19 today and the future continues to be just as unclear as it was months ago. We feel this decision offers the best way to maximize the safety of everyone involved. But that doesn’t make it any easier to hear for any of us who love sports.”
“My heart hurts for our student-athletes and coaches,” Whitman added. “Over these last months, countless people, including our student-athletes, coaches, sports medicine professionals, and so many other staff members have worked tirelessly to give our teams the best chance to compete this fall. Our people have done everything we have asked of them, which makes today’s decision so disappointing. The bar set here at the University of Illinois for testing and the return-to-play protocol is second-to-none, and I am proud of our progress.
“Unfortunately, despite best efforts on our campus and across the conference, the remaining unknowns and uncertainties stemming from COVID-19 ultimately proved insurmountable,” Whitman continued. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and our community must drive our decisions. We will support our student-athletes as they deal with the emotions stemming from today’s decision. We continue to work with the Big Ten on future plans as we move forward with returning our student-athletes to classes and training.”
This is still a developing story.
***
Lovie Smith didn't find it necessary to release a statement Monday when the fate of the 2020 Big Ten football season was thrown into chaos with multiple conflicting reports regarding the possible postponement or cancellation of the fall season.
The Illinois football coach felt like he'd already made his position clear, and he reinforced that Tuesday afternoon following the team's scheduled practice.
"We've made the decision we're going to go full steam ahead until someone tells us otherwise," Smith said.
The Illini were again in just a helmet, jersey and shorts Tuesday at Memorial Stadium after the Big Ten pulled back at the end of last week on moving forward with padded practices. Not much else had changed.
"If a player didn’t want to play this year, he’s opted out already," Smith said multiple times in his post-practice Zoom call. Illinois' lone opt out was running back Ra'Von Bonner.
"The guys that are here right now want to practice and want to play and did an awful lot to get in position for this," Smith continued. "That goes without saying. We definitely feel like our players are safe based on what information we’ve gotten so far. We’re safe to continue at the pace we’re going at right now.
"We worked on a plan for college football and the things that could possibly be happening to us for a long period of time. I haven’t been told anything. We have meetings this afternoon. We’re going to continue with our routine until someone tells us otherwise."
***
The fate of the 2020 college football season still remained in limbo Tuesday.
That didn't keep Illinois off the field for its already scheduled practice. While conflicting reports of what decision the Big Ten would make on playing this fall continued to circulate, the Illini got in their fifth training camp practice at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois coach Lovie Smith will speak with the media at approximately 12:15 p.m. in what has become a regular Zoom call following the team's preseason practices. Quarterback Brandon Peters was originally scheduled to be on the call, but he will no longer be available.
This is a developing story.