Champaign Unit 4, "in order to ensure the safety of our students and employees," early Thursday morning announced that school would not be in session today due to high temperatures and heat warnings.
Urbana also canceled classes, adding that "our neighboring district has also closed, which would make it difficult to adequately staff our buildings and safely monitor students due to the anticipated absences."
Danville has called off school on Thursday due to sweltering conditions.
"The hottest part of the day is predicted to be when students are being transported," the school district said Wednesday night. "Therefore, all schools in District 118 will be closed. We appreciate your patience as we work to keep your children and the staff safe and comfortable."
***
Friday night's kickoff for Arcola's season-opening football game against Nokomis has been pushed back an hour due to sweltering conditions.
Principal and athletic director Nick Lindsey said the game will start at 8 p.m. so as to "not interfere with warmups and progression into the game and have our kids and fans sitting in the heat waiting for (temperatures) to drop.
"It is best to have players out of helmet and shoulder pads for as long as possible for warm up times."
— Unity also moved to 8 p.m. the start of its home opener against Prairie Central.
— The first game on St. Joseph-Ogden's new turf field will start at 8 p.m., too. The Spartans host Monticello on WDWS 1400-AM as part of The News-Gazette's Game of the Week series.