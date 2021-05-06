CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood isn’t wasting any time in rebuilding his coaching staff. Seven hours after Kentucky announced it was hiring assistant coaches Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman away from Illinois, the Illini announced one replacement.
Former Illinois guard Chester Frazier will return to Champaign as an assistant coach, filling one of two vacancies on Underwood's staff. The former fan favorite has established himself as an assistant coach at the high major level. The 35-year-old Frazier already has nearly a decade as an assistant under his belt.
"We are thrilled to welcome Chester Frazier back to the University of Illinois and add one of the brightest young stars in the profession to our staff," Underwood said in an official release. "Chester's love for his alma mater has stayed with him throughout his brilliant rise in the coaching ranks. This place means a great deal to him, having sweat equity in our program.
"Chester is a leader, a competitor, and a winner. He's achieved great success, as a player here and as a coach at both Kansas State and Virginia Tech. His work ethic on the court and on the recruiting trail, combined with the strong relationships he builds with players, make him a tremendous addition to the Fighting Illini."
Frazier was a three-year starter and two-time captain at Illinois from 2005-09 and finished his Illini career as a three-time Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection. Frazier played two seasons overseas — with a season as a grad assistant at Illinois sandwiched in between — before starting his coaching career in earnest.
Frazier followed former Illinois coach Bruce Weber to Kansas State, and his seven seasons in Manhattan, Kan., were part of one of the most successful stretches in program history. The Wildcats won 150 games and two Big 12 regular season titles with Frazier on staff and also made five NCAA tournament appearances.
Frazier has spent the past two seasons at Virginia Tech after being hired in April 2019 by then new coach Mike Young. Five months later, Frazier was promoted to associate head coach and aided in the player development of both Wabissa Bede and Keve Aluma in his two seasons in Blacksburg, Va.
"I am thankful to Coach Young and the Virginia Tech players and staff for everything these last two years, and move on knowing that I've played a part in helping move that program forward," Frazier said. "Having said that, I am honored and excited to get back to the University of Illinois, which I consider home. I have blood, sweat, and tears invested there, met my wife there, and deep down still bleed Orange and Blue.
"I am motivated to get to work and help our program win a Big Ten championship. It escaped me as a player – I finished second twice – so that is going to be what drives me every day, bringing a trophy home to Champaign."