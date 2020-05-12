CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn claimed Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors at the end of the 2019-20 basketball season. A leg up, certainly, when it came time for Illinois to announce its top male freshman athlete Tuesday.
And Cockburn did, in fact, take home the Illini honor. The 7-foot, 290-pound center beat out fellow freshmen Connor McCool (gymnastics), Danny Braunagel (wrestling), Jason Thormo (track and field), Jack Roberts (cross country), Jerry Ji (golf) and Casey Washington (football).
Kofi Cockburn is the Male Freshman of the Year! Congratulations, @kxng_alpha! #Illini | #OskeeAwards pic.twitter.com/wLAvstOCFw— Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) May 12, 2020
Gymnast Mia Takekawa was also named Illinois Female Freshman of the Year on Tuesday. The Sacramento, Calif., native received the honor from a group that also included Kendra Pasquale (soccer), Josie Frazier (tennis), Emma Wilson (cross country), Diana Brown (volleyball), Kennedi Myles (basketball), Delaney Rummell (softball), Olivia Howell (track and field) and Athena Salafatinos (swimming and diving).
Mia Takekawa is the Female Freshman of the Year! Congratulations, @mia_takekawa! #Illini | #OskeeAwards pic.twitter.com/yw6ArMjyrv— Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) May 12, 2020
Cockburn started all 31 games in his freshman season and finished second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.3 points to go with 8.8 rebounds per game (an Illinois freshman record). The Kingston, Jamaica, native also tied for 41st nationally — and fifth among freshmen with Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis — with 12 double-doubles. The dozen double-doubles was also an Illinois freshman record.
Takekawa's notable freshman season saw her become the first Illinois women's gymnast to earn a perfect 10.000 on beam during a Jan. 9 meet against Lindenwood and Temple. That performance saw Takekawa earn Big Ten Gymnast of the Week and Big Ten Freshman of the Week — a feat that was a repeat of the previous week (also an Illini first). Takekawa's eight individual event titles this past season were the most by an Illini freshman since Allison Buckley won 19 in 2008.