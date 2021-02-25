CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu has officially been ruled out for Thursday's game against Nebraska. The Illinois junior guard suffered what the program is calling a "facial injury" during Tuesday's 81-72 loss at Michigan State, and there is no timetable for his return.
“Ayo is eager to play,” Illinois Brad Underwood said. “We are hopeful for his return to our lineup.”
Dosunmu's facial injury, noted as a broken nose by multiple reports, came during a late second half play where he was hit in the face by a forearm/elbow from Michigan State freshman center Mady Sissoko.
The play was not initially whistled a foul Tuesday night. A replay review by the officials, asked for by Illinois because of contact to Dosunmu's head, later deemed it a Flagrant 2 foul that precipitated Sissoko's ejection.
Illinois has four regular season games remaining, including Thursday night's 6 p.m. showdown with Nebraska at State Farm Center. The No. 5 Illini also play at No. 23 Wisconsin on Saturday and finish the season at No. 3 Michigan and at No. 4 Ohio State next week.
Dosunmu, a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award and a likely candidate for First Team All-American honors, leads Illinois in scoring (21 ppg) and assists (5.3 apg), while coming in at second in rebounding (6.3 rpg) behind Kofi Cockburn.