uinorthwestern
Buy Now

Illinois guard Adam Miller (44), Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) watch a video under orange light before starters are introduced in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb.16, 2021.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu has officially been ruled out for Thursday's game against Nebraska. The Illinois junior guard suffered what the program is calling a "facial injury" during Tuesday's 81-72 loss at Michigan State, and there is no timetable for his return.

“Ayo is eager to play,” Illinois Brad Underwood said. “We are hopeful for his return to our lineup.”

Dosunmu's facial injury, noted as a broken nose by multiple reports, came during a late second half play where he was hit in the face by a forearm/elbow from Michigan State freshman center Mady Sissoko. 

The play was not initially whistled a foul Tuesday night. A replay review by the officials, asked for by Illinois because of contact to Dosunmu's head, later deemed it a Flagrant 2 foul that precipitated Sissoko's ejection.

Illinois has four regular season games remaining, including Thursday night's 6 p.m. showdown with Nebraska at State Farm Center. The No. 5 Illini also play at No. 23 Wisconsin on Saturday and finish the season at No. 3 Michigan and at No. 4 Ohio State next week.

Dosunmu, a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award and a likely candidate for First Team All-American honors, leads Illinois in scoring (21 ppg) and assists (5.3 apg), while coming in at second in rebounding (6.3 rpg) behind Kofi Cockburn.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos