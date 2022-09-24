Edison baseball

Champaign Edison celebrates its sectional title on Saturday, a 4-3 win against Charleston. Front row (left to right): Talin Baker, Will Ciciora, Ben Leeb, Levi Clark, Ryan Pipkins, Hudson Wolfe, Miles Brandow, Isaiah Roundtree, Micah Kang and Quinton Roundtree; back row: coach Ian Anderson, coach James Katsinas, Brody Krone, Finnegan Cochran, John Timmons, Tate Sauer, Odin Cochran, Tanner Mast, Ben McDaniel, Colton Hallbeck, coach Delroy Robinson, head coach John Staab.

 Brad Leeb/courtesy
Kara Helm, left, hugs daughter — and star pitcher — Haley goodbye as Champaign Edison Middle School’s softball team prepares to board a bus to Friday’s state tournament in Normal. The Comets, the first Unit 4 softball team to reach state since the program was started six years ago, received a rousing lunchtime sendoff at the school in Champaign. The team’s 10-5 victory over Edwardsville Lincoln on Friday earned them a spot in today’s semifinals against Chatham Glenwood at 12:30 p.m. at Normal’s Champions Field. 
Head coach Michelle Anderson’s car
Head coach Michelle Anderson, front left, and Edison Middle School's softball team pose for a photo as they head to state.
Family and friends say good bye as Edison Middle School's softball team heads to state.
Edison Middle School's softball team heads to state.

5 p.m. update

Edison's softball team beat Lockport Oak Prairie 11-4 in the IESA Class 3A third-place state tournament game Saturday in Normal.

Earlier, the Comets lost 12-2 to Chatham Glenwood in the semifinals.

However, Edison's baseball team beat Charleston 4-3 on Saturday for a sectional title and a berth in next weekend's IESA Class 3A state tournament. The Comets will face Herscher Limestone at noon Friday in East Peoria.

Also advancing: Gifford (Class 1A) and St. Joseph (Class 2A).

More in Sunday's News-Gazette.

***

NORMAL — Haley Helm saw to it that the Champaign Edison Middle School softball team still has a chance to win a state title.

Grace Bandy and Sarah Bleill added to the Comets’ impressive day at the plate, as Edison — making its first-ever state tournament appearance this weekend — prevailed 10-5 against Edwardsville Lincoln in a Class 3A IESA quarterfinal game at Champions Field.

Helm (3 for 4, four RBI, two runs, one walk), Bandy (2 of 3, three runs, two walks) and Bleill (2 for 4, RBI, two runs) accounted for seven of the Comets’ 11 hits.

Mya De la Cruz, Coryn Christ, Molly Kloeppel and Linnea Martin also had one RBI apiece for Edison (21-1), which will face Chatham Glenwood (15-0) in a semifinal game at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

