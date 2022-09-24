5 p.m. update
Edison's softball team beat Lockport Oak Prairie 11-4 in the IESA Class 3A third-place state tournament game Saturday in Normal.
Earlier, the Comets lost 12-2 to Chatham Glenwood in the semifinals.
However, Edison's baseball team beat Charleston 4-3 on Saturday for a sectional title and a berth in next weekend's IESA Class 3A state tournament. The Comets will face Herscher Limestone at noon Friday in East Peoria.
Also advancing: Gifford (Class 1A) and St. Joseph (Class 2A).
More in Sunday's News-Gazette.
***
NORMAL — Haley Helm saw to it that the Champaign Edison Middle School softball team still has a chance to win a state title.
Grace Bandy and Sarah Bleill added to the Comets’ impressive day at the plate, as Edison — making its first-ever state tournament appearance this weekend — prevailed 10-5 against Edwardsville Lincoln in a Class 3A IESA quarterfinal game at Champions Field.
Helm (3 for 4, four RBI, two runs, one walk), Bandy (2 of 3, three runs, two walks) and Bleill (2 for 4, RBI, two runs) accounted for seven of the Comets’ 11 hits.
Mya De la Cruz, Coryn Christ, Molly Kloeppel and Linnea Martin also had one RBI apiece for Edison (21-1), which will face Chatham Glenwood (15-0) in a semifinal game at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.