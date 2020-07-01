UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): More than two hours after Illinois said it was postponing a scheduled Zoom media call with Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler after the senior took to Twitter to express his thoughts about a college football season possibly being played amid the coronavirus pandemic, the call is back on.
Eifler is set to meet with the media virtually at 3:40 p.m.
The native of Berkeley, Calif., who registered 63 tackles last season starting in an outside linebacker role for the Illini in his first season at Illinois after transferring from Washington, brought up concerns about the pandemic.
"I understand that people want to see us play this season but in reality how can a team full of 100+ student athletes fully function during a pandemic," Eifler wrote. "Trust, my teammates and I want to play. But schools around the country are showing blatant disregard for student athletes."
***
CHAMPAIGN — A media Zoom call with Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler scheduled for Wednesday afternoon was postponed after the senior tweeted his frustration over how colleges are approaching a return to athletic activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 90 minutes later, Illinois athletics communication assistant director Brett Moore sent a two-sentence email to media members.
"We are postponing Milo Eifler’s Zoom interview until a later date," the email read. "We are taking this time to learn about Milo’s concerns expressed on Twitter."
About 40 members of the football team arrived back at Memorial Stadium on June 8 and shortly afterward began voluntary summer workouts with strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez.