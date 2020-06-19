CHAMPAIGN — Add two more Florida athletes to Illinois’ Class of 2021 recruiting haul. The Illini’s class reached 10 total — with six from the Sunshine State — with Friday commitments from Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland wide receiver Theodore Lockley and Fort Myers (Fla.) defensive back Joriell Washington.
Friday's pair of commitments make for the third this week for Illinois and fourth in the last six days. The other two? Also Florida natives in wide receiver Patrick Bryant II and linebacker Dylan Rosiek.
Lockley is categorized as an athlete by both Rivals and 247Sports, ranked as a two-star and three-star recruit, respectively. The 6-foot, 175-pound prospect played quarterback at Father Lopez Catholic in Daytona Beach as a sophomore in 2018 before transferring to Mainland and switching to wide receiver.
Mainland went 6-5 in 2019 and lost in the regional semifinals of the FHSAA Class 6A playoffs. Lockley, a first team all-area selection by the Daytona Beach News-Journal, caught 29 passes for 673 yards and seven touchdowns for the Buccaneers. Lockley also got some snaps at quarterback and out of the backfield for Mainland.
Lockley chose Illinois, which offered on April 9, from a top four that also included Boston College, Bowling Green and East Carolina. He had other FBS offers from Appalachian State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Kansas, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Rutgers, South Alabama, Temple, Toledo, Troy, Tulane, UAB, UConn and Western Kentucky. Lockley also held nine FCS offers.
Washington, a 6-2, 178-pound prospect, is a consensus three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 99 safety nationally in the 247Sports composite. Washington helped Fort Myers to a 9-3 record in 2019, and the Green Wave also reached the FHSAA Class 6A regional semifinals. Washington had other offers from Boston College, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kentucky, Oregon, Purdue, South Florida, Southern Miss and Toledo.