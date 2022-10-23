A weekend off didn't slow Illinois as it continues its head-turning climb up the national rankings.
The Big Ten West leaders moved to No. 17 in today's AP Top 25 poll. The Illini, 6-1 in Bret Bielema's second season, return to action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday when they visit Nebraska in a key game that will be televised on ABC.
The idle Illini were No. 16 on The News-Gazette's ballot (see below), behind three teams from the Big Ten East.
Despite losing on Saturday, No 12 UCLA, No. 15 Mississippi and No. 16 Syracuse stayed ahead of the Illini.
***
Four teams ranked ahead of Illinois on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot last week lost on Saturday. So, Bret Bielema's team moved from No. 18 to No. 14, right?
That isn't how it works every time. In this case, two of the teams in front of Illinois remained that way despite losses.
Mississippi, which I had at No. 6, fell six spots after a loss to ranked LSU. The Tigers climbed to No. 20.
Previously undefeated UCLA lost at No. 10 Oregon and fell from No. 9 to No. 13.
Illinois, which stayed off the field this weekend ahead of its game at Nebraska, climbed two spots to No. 16. Win in Lincoln and there will be another bump going into November.
As great as the polls are, the bigger news for Illinois happened in the Big Ten standings. If it beats the remaining Big Ten West schools on the schedule, Illinois will play in the conference game as long as it doesn't lose both games against East teams Michigan State and Michigan.
Enough speculation, here is my ballot:
TEAM PREV.
1. Ohio State 1
2. Georgia 2
3. Tennessee 3
4. Michigan 4
5. Alabama 7
6. Clemson 5
7. TCU 8
8. Oregon 10
9. Southern California 11
10. Oklahoma State 13
11. Wake Forest 14
12. Mississippi 6
13. UCLA 9
14. Penn State 15
15. Cincinnati 16
16. Illinois 18
17. Syracuse 12
18. Utah 19
19. NC State 20
20. LSU 25
21. North Carolina 21
22. Kentucky 23
23. Tulane --
24. Maryland --
25. South Carolina --
