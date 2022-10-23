College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

A weekend off didn't slow Illinois as it continues its head-turning climb up the national rankings.

The Big Ten West leaders moved to No. 17 in today's AP Top 25 poll. The Illini, 6-1 in Bret Bielema's second season, return to action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday when they visit Nebraska in a key game that will be televised on ABC.

The idle Illini were No. 16 on The News-Gazette's ballot (see below), behind three teams from the Big Ten East.

Today's ballot

Despite losing on Saturday, No 12 UCLA, No. 15 Mississippi and No. 16 Syracuse stayed ahead of the Illini.

***

Four teams ranked ahead of Illinois on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot last week lost on Saturday. So, Bret Bielema's team moved from No. 18 to No. 14, right?

That isn't how it works every time. In this case, two of the teams in front of Illinois remained that way despite losses.

Mississippi, which I had at No. 6, fell six spots after a loss to ranked LSU. The Tigers climbed to No. 20.

Previously undefeated UCLA lost at No. 10 Oregon and fell from No. 9 to No. 13.

Illinois, which stayed off the field this weekend ahead of its game at Nebraska, climbed two spots to No. 16. Win in Lincoln and there will be another bump going into November.

As great as the polls are, the bigger news for Illinois happened in the Big Ten standings. If it  beats the remaining Big Ten West schools on the schedule, Illinois will play in the conference game as long as it doesn't lose both games against East teams Michigan State and Michigan.

Enough speculation, here is my ballot:

TEAM PREV.

1. Ohio State 1

2. Georgia 2

3. Tennessee 3

4. Michigan 4

5. Alabama 7

6. Clemson 5

7. TCU 8

8. Oregon 10

9. Southern California 11

10. Oklahoma State 13

11. Wake Forest 14

12. Mississippi 6

13. UCLA 9

14. Penn State 15

15. Cincinnati 16

16. Illinois 18

17. Syracuse 12

18. Utah 19

19. NC State 20

20. LSU 25

21. North Carolina 21

22. Kentucky 23

23. Tulane --

24. Maryland --

25. South Carolina --

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

Tags

Trending Videos