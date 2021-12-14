CHAMPAIGN — James Kreutz didn’t wait long to accept his scholarship offer from Illinois football coach Bret Bielema.
The Class of 2022 linebacker, younger brother of Illinois offensive lineman Josh Kreutz and son of six-time Pro Bowl center Olin Kreutz tweeted about his Illini offer at 5:52 p.m. Monday. Just 12 minutes later the tweet went up that the younger Kreutz had committed to Illinois.
Illinois also added a commitment from junior college offensive lineman Isaiah Adams later Tuesday night. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound tackle out of Garden City Community College (Kan.). Adams, a three-star recruit, is ranked as the No. 21 junior college prospect and No. 5 offensive tackle per 247Sports. The Oakwood, Ontario, native had other offers from Kansas, UCF, Arizona, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Liberty, UMass, Minnesota, Ohio, Syracuse, West Virginia and Jackson State.
The Illinois offer was James Kreutz's only offer, although he had received some interest from the likes of Cincinnati, Nebraska, San Diego State, Utah and Wyoming. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and as a two-star recruit by Rivals.
Like his brother, James Kreutz played at Loyola Academy for former Illinois linebacker John Holecek. The Ramblers went 12-1 this fall and lost in the semifinals of the Class 8A playoffs to Lockport. James Kreutz finished the season with 137 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception. He also rushed 39 times for 157 yards and seven touchdowns.
James Kreutz’s commitment came almost simultaneously as a decommitment from three-star Alabama defensive lineman Terrell Jones. The Hoover (Ala.) product initially committed to Illinois on Nov. 8, choosing Bielema’s program over other offers from Akron, Army, Charlotte, Memphis, Minnesota, Samford, UAB and Western Kentucky.
"I want to thank the University of Illinois for the offer and recruiting me and to all the staff for their hospitality during my official visit," Jones wrote in a tweet. "After many prayers and talks with my family I have decided to decommit. I feel this is the best decision for me moving forward. My recruitment is 100 percent back open.”
The addition of Kreutz and Adams and loss of Jones bumps Illinois’ 2022 recruiting class to 20 players. The Illini are expected to sign that group Wednesday when the early signing period opens. The class ranks No. 42 nationally and No. 10 in the Big Ten.