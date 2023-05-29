SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Illinois is back in the Elite Eight of men's college golf.
And that means the Illini will have a chance to chase after an elusive national championship.
Illinois saw Jackson Buchanan make a bid at winning an individual national title on Monday.
Buchanan had a birdie chance on No. 18 that would have tied him with Florida's Fred Biondi, who was on the 18th fairway when the Illini sophomore's birdie putt just missed to the right.
Biondi two-putted from the back on the green on 18 to save par, as the Gators senior held on to win an NCAA individual national title.
Biondi finished at 7-under 273, one stroke ahead of a second-place tie between Buchanan and Georgia Tech's Ross Steelman.
Buchanan fired a 3-under 67 on Monday to finish at 6-under for the tournament.
Illinois had all but taken care of business entering Monday's final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championships with a 19-stroke advantage over the eighth-place bubble before the start of play on the Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club.
That proved advantageous considering the Illini didn't play their best golf on Monday. Illinois, which began the day as the clubhouse leaders, slipped into a tie for second place after posting a round of 4-over 284 in Monday's final round.
That was still more than good enough to clinch a spot in the match-play portion of the NCAA Championships with the Illini finishing at 2-under 1118 over 72 holes.
North Carolina finished four shots ahead of Illinois and Florida in stroke play. The Tar Heels were 7-under on Monday.
Tuesday will mark the eighth time Illinois has reached match play since the format change in 2009. Illinois' best-ever result is a runner-up finish to national champion Alabama in 2013.
The match-play quarterfinals start at 8:20 a.m. central time on Tuesday with the semifinals later that day.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Illinois men's golf team got to play in the early morning window for a second consecutive day.
The Illini took full advantage again.
And Illinois will now enter Memorial Day in prime position at the NCAA Championships.
The Illini produced a team score of 4-under 276 during Sunday's third round on the Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club. Illinois reached 6-under 834 for the NCAA Championships.
The third-ranked Illini were three strokes ahead of surging Pepperdine entering Monday's final round of stroke play. The second-place Waves — the 2021 national champions — moved to 3-under 837 after Pepperdine finished at 11-under par for the third round. That was the lowest single-round score at Grayhawk for the NCAA Championships.
"I thought (we played) solid," Illinois coach Mike Small said during a media teleconference with reporters. "(On Saturday), we had a little different edge to us coming out because you had struggled the day before a little bit. Not really struggled, but you wanted to do better. So you had a little more assertiveness, a little more aggressiveness to go get it, a little more, I guess, focus.
"(On Sunday), coming off a good day, sometimes you can lack it a little bit. Our guys didn't do that. They came out and played their game and stood steadfast and played solid golf. The emotions were different at the end of the round, but the result was still the same: very solid golf. I was very proud of the way they played."
Florida and North Carolina, both of which played alongside Illinois during the third round on Sunday, sat in third and fourth place, respectively, after 54 holes. The Gators were five strokes back of Illinois at 1-under 839, while the Tar Heels were seven shots off first place (1-over 841).
The top-four teams on the leaderboard after the third round all started in the morning wave on Sunday.
“It’s almost a different golf course. We played in the afternoon in the first round and it was way tougher than when you tee off at 6:30 in the morning," Illini sophomore Jackson Buchanan told The Golf Channel after Sunday's round. "You just have to prepare for it, understand that it happens, and keep playing your game.”
Tommy Kuhl fired the Illini's best score in the third round at 3-under 67. The Illinois fifth-year senior birdied two of his final three holes.
"That was strong and that was important, because we had a couple bogeys in there too that he held those guys up with," Small said of the way Kuhl closed out the third round. "He almost birdied the last hole. Should have birdied the last hole. ... Tommy's pretty good. He's really talented. When he has a clear head and trusts himself, he's as good as anybody."
Adrien Dumont de Chassart shot even-par 70 in the third round after back-to-back under-par rounds on the first two days of the NCAA Championships. The fifth-year Illinois senior was tied for fourth at 4-under 206 overall for the championship.
The Villers la Ville, Belgium, native is five shots back of Georgia Tech's Ross Steelman in the medalist chase with an NCAA individual champion decided after Monday's round.
"There are a few things that I’m going to address on the range," Dumont de Chassart said. "My tee shot, mainly. If I just keep playing my game, being on the right side of the hole, and doing a better job of getting up-and-down when I miss the green — I didn’t do a very good job at it (Sunday). That’s something that I’m going to have to focus on (Monday.”
Buchanan (68) and Matthis Besard (71) accounted for the Illini's final two counting scores on Sunday.
Buchanan and Kuhl begin the final round in the top 10. Buchanan is in seventh place alone on the individual leaderboard at 3-under 207, while Kuhl is a shot back of Buchanan and tied for eighth.
"He's getting better," Small said of Buchanan, a sophomore. "He's a very cerebral, smart young man. He combines a lot of athleticism with a lot of competitiveness. That's a good recipe. Kids get better at this time of life, 18 to 22, this is when they start getting good at things. And the ones that are really good, really show that, and that's what he's doing."
Illinois was one of 14 teams to clinch a spot in Monday's final stroke-play round at the NCAA Championships, along with Pepperdine, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Arizona State, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Auburn, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia.
Ohio State and Texas Tech will contest a five-hole aggregate score playoff on Monday morning with the winner grabbing the final spot.
The final 15 teams will then play 18 holes with the top eight advancing to Tuesday's match-play quarterfinals of the NCAA Championships. Florida State and Vanderbilt will begin Monday on the bubble with both schools tied for eighth place at 13-over 853 through 54 holes.
Round 4 tee times will begin at 10 a.m. local time on Monday with Illinois, Florida and Pepperdine paired together for the final round. The Illini will tee off beginning at 11:50 a.m. (1:50 p.m. central) on Monday.
"We’re looking good," Dumont de Chassart said during a Golf Channel interview. "We’re a few shots ahead of Pepperdine. Most of us are playing very well this week, so that’s good. We’re just going to keep going (Monday) and see where that goes.”