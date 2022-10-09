College Football Reporter/Columnist

Illinois football is back in the Top 25 for the first time since 2011.

The long-dormant Illini check in at No. 24 in today’s Associated Press Top 25, making the leap thanks to Saturday’s gritty 9-6 win against Iowa.

Next up: A Big Ten West showdown against Minnesota at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium, where homecoming will be celebrated.

Bret Bielema’s Illini are off to a 5-1 start that includes back-to-back wins over Big Ten West rivals Wisconsin and Iowa.

The News-Gazette’s Bob Asmussen, a longtime voter in the AP poll, had Illinois at No. 23 on his ballot.

Here's his explanation and ballot:

It has been a while since I last had Illinois on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot. Eleven years to be exact. Ron Zook's final team made it in 2011 before dropping its final six games of the regular season and falling off the list.

There Illinois sits today at No. 23 on my ballot. The results Saturday (lots of losses among the Top 25 and contenders) created a spot for Brett Bielema's 5-1 team, which survived Iowa 9-6. To stay there for the next week, Illinois will have to beat Minnesota in this Saturday's homecoming game.

Illinois joins three other teams from the Big Ten on my ballot: No. 1 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State. Minnesota is being considered.

The full poll will be released later Sunday. First, here's how I voted:

TEAM PREVIOUS

1. Ohio State 1

2. Georgia 2

3. Alabama 3

4. Michigan 4

5. Clemson 5

6. Southern California 6

7. Tennessee 8

8. Oklahoma State 7

9. Mississippi 9

10. Penn State 10

11. UCLA 15

12. Oregon 11

13. NC State 12

14. TCU 18

15. Mississippi State 21

16. Wake Forest 20

17. Cincinnati 19

18. Syracuse 25

19. Kansas 16

20. Kansas State 23

21. Florida --

22. Utah 13

23. Illinois --

24. Notre Dame --

25. North Carolina --

