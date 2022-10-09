UPDATE: Illini return to national rankings
Illinois football is back in the Top 25 for the first time since 2011.
The long-dormant Illini check in at No. 24 in today’s Associated Press Top 25, making the leap thanks to Saturday’s gritty 9-6 win against Iowa.
Next up: A Big Ten West showdown against Minnesota at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium, where homecoming will be celebrated.
Bret Bielema’s Illini are off to a 5-1 start that includes back-to-back wins over Big Ten West rivals Wisconsin and Iowa.
The News-Gazette’s Bob Asmussen, a longtime voter in the AP poll, had Illinois at No. 23 on his ballot.
Here's his explanation and ballot:
It has been a while since I last had Illinois on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot. Eleven years to be exact. Ron Zook's final team made it in 2011 before dropping its final six games of the regular season and falling off the list.
There Illinois sits today at No. 23 on my ballot. The results Saturday (lots of losses among the Top 25 and contenders) created a spot for Brett Bielema's 5-1 team, which survived Iowa 9-6. To stay there for the next week, Illinois will have to beat Minnesota in this Saturday's homecoming game.
Illinois joins three other teams from the Big Ten on my ballot: No. 1 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State. Minnesota is being considered.
The full poll will be released later Sunday. First, here's how I voted:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Ohio State 1
2. Georgia 2
3. Alabama 3
4. Michigan 4
5. Clemson 5
6. Southern California 6
7. Tennessee 8
8. Oklahoma State 7
9. Mississippi 9
10. Penn State 10
11. UCLA 15
12. Oregon 11
13. NC State 12
14. TCU 18
15. Mississippi State 21
16. Wake Forest 20
17. Cincinnati 19
18. Syracuse 25
19. Kansas 16
20. Kansas State 23
21. Florida --
22. Utah 13
23. Illinois --
24. Notre Dame --
25. North Carolina --
