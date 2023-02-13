The Illini will head into a critical two-game road trip just out of the Top 25.
Brad Underwood's team did not return to the nationally rankings despite a win against then No. 24 Rutgers on Saturday.
The Illini, who received 84 points, visit Penn State on Tuesday and Indiana on Saturday.
Purdue dropped to No. 3 and Indiana rose to No. 14.
***
How Scott Richey voted in this week's AP Top 25:
This was basically a case of putting my money where my mouth is. If you're a regular listener of the "Inside Illini Basketball" podcast, you'll be aware of my feelings about Rutgers and how Steve Pikiell has turned around that program.
So Illinois getting a 69-60 win against the then No. 24 Scarlet Knights on Saturday had to be a factor when my Associated Press Top 25 ballot came together Sunday night. Particularly considering that 10-minute stretch the Illini forced where Rutgers didn't score. It was a much-needed Quad I win for Illinois even if the top of the Illini's résumé still leaves something to be desired after the UCLA and Texas wins. Those remain elite.
But Illinois wasn't the only new team I considered on my ballot. Northwestern knocked off No. 1 Purdue for its first ever win against the top-ranked team in the country. Missouri also got a top 10 win against Tennessee, although the Vols, as CBS Sports' Gary Parrish has put it, might be "computer trickers" in terms of their ranking in the various advanced metrics. Still a notable win, though.
And both Northwestern and Missouri have a win against Illinois. Head-to-head matchups at this point of the season aren't a huge factor when it comes to AP Top 25 voting, but they can't be forgotten either.
In the end, all three made it on my ballot in what was a fairly substantial shakeup. Except at the top. Purdue's loss in Evanston was still just its third of the season, and the Boilemakers still have more Quad I wins than the other two teams (Houston and Alabama) I was considering for the top spot. We'll see how many other voters agree.
Meanwhile, here's how my full ballot shook out this week:
1. Purdue
2. Houston
3. Alabama
4. Kansas
5. Virginia
6. Texas
7. UCLA
8. Arizona
9. Baylor
10. Kansas State
11. Marquette
12. Creighton
13. Xavier
14. Indiana
15. Tennessee
16. Miami
17. UConn
18. Saint Mary’s
19. Gonzaga
20. Florida Atlantic
21. Iowa State
22. TCU
23. Northwestern
24. Missouri
25. Illinois
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).