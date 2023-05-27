After a shaky start on Friday, the Illini have bounced back in a big way at the second day of the NCAA men's golf championships, surging into first place.
Mike Small's resilient team is at 3-under — the only team below par — heading into the final stretch of Round 2.
For Saturday updates, follow the NCAA's live scoring here
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Mike Small had an interesting analogy to describe the way his Illinois men’s golfers looked after Friday’s opening round of the NCAA Championships.
The longtime Illini coach wasn’t paying his players a compliment, either. Even with Adrien Dumont de Chassart carding a 2-under 68.
“I thought we were a little bit tight and out of sorts early as a team,” Small said during a media teleconference call with reporters on Friday evening. “Adrien played solid all day. He had the look all day. Some of our guys — I told them after the round — some of them looked like deer in the headlights early and then some of us looked like road kill later, at the end of the round.
“We have to fix that a little bit. A lot of positives to take, but the beginning and the end, we have to tighten up and we have to be more resilient.”
Regardless, Illinois found itself with work to do after Friday’s opening 18 holes on the Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club. The third-ranked Illini finished at 5-over 285 as a team and sit in a tie for ninth place entering Saturday’s second round.
Georgia Tech was the only team to avoid finishing over par. The Yellow Jackets fired an even-par score of 280, one stroke ahead of a second-place tie between Pepperdine and Arkansas.
“I don’t look at what other people are doing,” Small said. “We have our own expectations, our own expectancy, our own standard that we try to hit and I thought (Friday) we didn’t start out at that standard like I mentioned earlier, but I thought we did fight back. Piercen (Hunt) held it together for the most part. His birdie coming in was big for the team score. You have got Tommy (Kuhl) making a birdie (on his final hole), Piercen making a birdie and Adrien making a great save on seven.
“We had 13, 14, 15 holes (Friday) that we did not hit our standard, and that’s what we tried to address (after the round) is when we get in that position and we have some adversity ... balls out of position, you get it back in position, save shots and move on, and we had too many double bogeys. All of us are frustrated and we know that. That’s part of the game. That happens and that’s why this is four days.”
That last statement is the good news for Illinois.
The stroke play portion of the national tournament continues through Monday. The top-15 teams make it past the 54-hole cut on Sunday before the field is whittled down further to eight teams following the conclusion of Monday’s final stroke-play round.
The top-eight teams then advance to the match play quarterfinals, which take place on Tuesday.
Dumont de Chassart, a finalist for the Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award, played true to form on Friday. Starting on the back nine, the fifth-year senior from Villers la Ville, Belgium, carded three birdies over his five holes before slipping back to even par after a bogey on the par-4 No. 1, which was his 10th hole of the day.
Dumont de Chassart closed strong, however, with back-to-back birdies on the par-5 fourth and par-3 fifth to post his 68. He is tied for sixth place.
“He was playing those (first few) holes well,” Small said of Dumont de Chassart. “He was playing them strong and he was in a good spot. He hit some rough stretches in the middle, made some bogeys but then he fought back. It’s all about the final score on the scorecard. He kind of ebbed and flowed. He finished it off strong. He understands this a long tournament and a lot of the decisions that we made is because it’s a long tournament and sometimes the decisions that we made was thinking it’s just a one-day deal and we have to get out of holes with bogeys instead of doubles.”
Jackson Buchanan (71), Kuhl (72) and Hunt (74) rounded out Illinois’ counting scorers on Friday. Kuhl and Hunt did combine for three double bogeys, with two of those belonging to the junior Hunt.
Illinois will tee off its second round at 8:10 a.m. central on Saturday.