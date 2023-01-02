Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green (left) embraces Courtsiders president Susan Bonner after the Illini's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
The Illinois women’s basketball team celebrates after the final buzzer on Sunday afternoon when the Illini beat No. 12 Iowa 90-86 at State Farm Center in Champaign. The Illini are now 13-2 and are on a six-game winning streak.
Illinois point guard Genesis Bryant waves her arms at the crowd in celebration after the Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Courtsiders president Susan Bonner, a former player for the Illini, holds her hands together during a tense moment near the Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois' Kendall Bostic turns up the court after grabbing a rebound during the Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois' Adalia McKenzie grabs the net after having the ball stripped from her as she leaps into the air Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois' Adalia McKenzie has the ball stripped from her as she leaps into the air Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green (right) and assistant Calamity McEntire ask the officials to review a call during the Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green (right) strategizes with assistat coach Calamity McEntire during the Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois coach Shauna Green checks on guard Makira Cook as she lies on the ground after a collision during the Illini's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois fans celebrate after Genesis Bryant knocked down a three-pointer to end the first half of the Illini's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois women's basketball celebrate after guard Genesis Bryant knocked down a three to beat the first-half buzzer during their 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
PHOTO GALLERY: Illini notch landmark win over No. 12 Iowa
Shauna Green's Illini delighted a big crowd with a notable upset of No. 12 Iowa on Sunday at State Farm Center.
1 of 37
01022023-illinois-wbb-iowa-green-bonner.jpg
Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green (left) embraces Courtsiders president Susan Bonner after the Illini's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
The Illinois women’s basketball team celebrates after the final buzzer on Sunday afternoon when the Illini beat No. 12 Iowa 90-86 at State Farm Center in Champaign. The Illini are now 13-2 and are on a six-game winning streak.
Illinois point guard Genesis Bryant waves her arms at the crowd in celebration after the Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Courtsiders president Susan Bonner, a former player for the Illini, holds her hands together during a tense moment near the Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois' Kendall Bostic turns up the court after grabbing a rebound during the Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois' Adalia McKenzie grabs the net after having the ball stripped from her as she leaps into the air Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois' Adalia McKenzie has the ball stripped from her as she leaps into the air Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green (right) and assistant Calamity McEntire ask the officials to review a call during the Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green (right) strategizes with assistat coach Calamity McEntire during the Illinois women's basketball team's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois coach Shauna Green checks on guard Makira Cook as she lies on the ground after a collision during the Illini's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois fans celebrate after Genesis Bryant knocked down a three-pointer to end the first half of the Illini's 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois women's basketball celebrate after guard Genesis Bryant knocked down a three to beat the first-half buzzer during their 90-86 win over No. 12 Iowa at State Farm Center on Sunday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team will have to wait at least another week to earn an AP Top 25 ranking.
The Illini were not ranked in Monday's poll. Illinois received the most votes of any team not featured in the Top 25 with 32 total points. Creighton (9-4) was the last team in the Top 25 with 48 points.
Illinois (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) was not ranked on 16 of the 28 ballots. The News-Gazette's Joe Vozzelli Jr. and PJ Brown of The Arizona Daily Star both had the Illini at No. 20, their highest ranking among any of the voters in this week's poll.
Six voters had Illinois at No. 25, three at No. 23 and one at No. 21.
Athletic director Josh Whitman addressed Sunday’s big win by the Illini women’s basketball team with The News-Gazette’s Colin Likas.
"That was the highlight of (Sunday) for sure,” Whitman said on Monday morning from Tampa, Fla. “That was a huge win, the biggest win we’ve had in a long, long time. There were 4,800 people in the building, which is our biggest crowd in a long time, and people are starting to get excited about women’s basketball.
“Even walking around here (Sunday), the number of people who were following that game, checking the score, even finding places to watch it on television was just a remarkable change from what we’ve seen in the past. Excited about what they’re doing. Had a chance to talk to Coach Green on the phone (Sunday) night, and she was fired up. On one hand, it’s like everything else in sports — you get to celebrate it for a few hours, then you’ve got to turn your attention to what comes next. … But just couldn’t be prouder of the work they’re doing and excited about where that program’s headed."
The last time the Illini were ranked in the AP Top 25 was Nov. 27, 2000.
Illinois returns to action on Thursday night for a home Big Ten matchup against Northwestern (6-6, 0-2). Tipoff from Champaign is set for 8 p.m. on BTN. The Wildcats are in action at 7 tonight against Michigan State at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston before making the trip to Champaign.
***
CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team will find out later today if the Illini are ranked for the first time in 23 years.
But Shauna Green's team earned a place on The News-Gazette's Associated Press Top 25 ballot. Illinois checked in at No. 20 on the N-G's ballot.
The Illini were among several unranked teams to pick up impressive wins this past week.
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini ring in the New Year with upset of No. 12 Iowa
Where Green has taken Illinois in nine short months on the job in C-U is nothing short of remarkable. The Illini were irrelevant in the Big Ten and nationally when the former Dayton coach arrived on campus on March 21. Green took over a program that had averaged 10.4 wins in the previous 10 seasons.