Shauna Green's Illini delighted a big crowd with a notable upset of No. 12 Iowa on Sunday at State Farm Center.

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team will have to wait at least another week to earn an AP Top 25 ranking.

The Illini were not ranked in Monday's poll. Illinois received the most votes of any team not featured in the top 25 with 32 total points. Creighton (9-4) was the last team in the Top 25 with 48 points.

Illinois (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) was not ranked on 16 of the 28 ballots. The News-Gazette's Joe Vozzelli Jr. and PJ Brown of The Arizona Daily Star both had the Illini at No. 20, their highest ranking among any of the voters in this week's poll.

Six voters had Illinois at No. 25, three at No. 23 and one at No. 21.

Athletic director Josh Whitman addressed Sunday’s big win by the Illini women’s basketball team with The News-Gazette’s Colin Likas.

"That was the highlight of (Sunday) for sure,” Whitman said on Monday morning from Tampa, Fla. “That was a huge win, the biggest win we’ve had in a long, long time. There were 4,800 people in the building, which is our biggest crowd in a long time, and people are starting to get excited about women’s basketball.

“Even walking around here (Sunday), the number of people who were following that game, checking the score, even finding places to watch it on television was just a remarkable change from what we’ve seen in the past. Excited about what they’re doing. Had a chance to talk to Coach Green on the phone (Sunday) night, and she was fired up. On one hand, it’s like everything else in sports — you get to celebrate it for a few hours, then you’ve got to turn your attention to what comes next. … But just couldn’t be prouder of the work they’re doing and excited about where that program’s headed."

The last time the Illini were ranked in the AP Top 25 was Nov. 27, 2000.

Illinois returns to action on Thursday night for a home Big Ten matchup against Northwestern (6-6, 0-2). Tipoff from Champaign is set for 8 p.m. on BTN. The Wildcats are in action at 7 tonight against Michigan State at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston before making the trip to Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team will find out later today if the Illini are ranked for the first time in 23 years.

But Shauna Green's team earned a place on The News-Gazette's Associated Press Top 25 ballot. Illinois checked in at No. 20 on the N-G's ballot.

The Illini were among several unranked teams to pick up impressive wins this past week.

Where Green has taken Illinois in nine short months on the job in C-U is nothing short of remarkable. The Illini were irrelevant in the Big Ten and nationally when the former Dayton coach arrived on campus on March 21. Green took over a program that had averaged 10.4 wins in the previous 10 seasons.

Green's first Illinois team is already up to 13 wins after Sunday's New Year's Day upset of No. 12 Iowa, in which the Illini (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) prevailed 90-86 in front of nearly 5,000 fans at State Farm Center. Genesis Bryant delivered a career-high 24 points, 14 of which came during the fourth quarter. Makira Cook added 20, while Kendall Bostic had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Adalia McKenzie supplied 16 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Here's the full N-G Top 25 ballot. The final poll will be released around noon on Monday.

The last time Illinois was ranked in the AP Top 25 was the Nov. 27, 2000, poll when the Illini were at No. 24.

Rk., Team Prev.

Rank, Team Prev.

1. South Carolina 1

2. Stanford 2

3. Ohio State 4

4. Notre Dame 5

5. LSU 8

6. Indiana 3

7. Connecticut 9

8. Utah 12

9. North Carolina State 7

10. Virginia Tech 6

11. Michigan 14

12. UCLA 13

13. Iowa 10

14. Maryland 11

15. Iowa State 16

16. Kansas 18

17. Arizona 19

18. Oklahoma 20

19. Duke NR

20. Illinois NR

21. North Carolina 15

22. Oregon 17

23. Gonzaga 21

24. Arkansas 22

25. Florida State NR

