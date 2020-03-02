CHAMPAIGN — Three wins last week was enough for Illinois to break back into the AP Top 25. The Illini (20-9) were ranked at No. 23 in the latest poll released Monday.
Illinois was one of eight Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25. The Illini will play two of them this week with a Thursday game at No. 19 Ohio State and in their regular season home finale Sunday against No. 18 Iowa.
***
Illinois men's basketball had an argument last Monday jump back into the AP Top 25 after winning its only game the preceding week in an upset of what was then a top 10 Penn State team. In State College, Pa., no less.
The Illini wound up on the outside looking in at what was nominally the No. 27-ranked team in the country.
That win at Penn State was just the start of another Illinois winning streak. Three victories this past week have the Illini streaking into March. While two of those wins were against the bottom two teams in the Big Ten, that Illinois was able to hold serve in games it should win still matters.
So does Sunday's win against Indiana. That 67-66 victory had a real March Madness vibe to it. Ayo Dosunmu and Co. came through in the clutch once again.
Illinois' trio of victories alone probably created enough attention to push back into the AP Top 25 after a two-week hiatus. That so many ranked teams lost last week only helps the Illini's cause. Last week's top 25 combined for 19 losses. Duke, Michigan, West Virginia, Colorado and Texas Tech all lost twice.
The combination should be enough to send Illinois into its final two games of the regular season not only with a shot to win the Big Ten title but also back into life among the ranked.
My ballot this week:
1. Kansas
2. Gonzaga
3. Baylor
4. San Diego State
5. Dayton
6. Kentucky
7. Seton Hall
8. Florida State
9. Maryland
10. BYU
11. Creighton
12. Villanova
13. Louisville
14. Oregon
15. Duke
16. Michigan State
17. Ohio State
18. Auburn
19. Iowa
20. Illinois
21. Penn State
22. Butler
23. Houston
24. Virginia
25. Wisconsin
