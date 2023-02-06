CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team was set to host Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
But that won't happen, with the game postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Gophers program, Minnesota announced on Monday afternoon.
At least it didn't take long to find a new date and time. Illinois and Minnesota will play their rescheduled game at 8 p.m. on Feb. 20, at State Farm Center. That news was announced early Monday evening. All distributed tickets for Tuesday night's original game will be valid for the new date and time.
This was the first game this season for the Illini that is affected by COVID-19. It also created an even more condensed schedule in the final month of the regular season. Illinois will now play three games in six days with a Feb. 18 game at Indiana and a Feb. 23 home game against Northwestern.
Illinois (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) played Minnesota (7-15, 1-11) once already this season, with the Illini winning 78-60 on Jan. 16 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The Gophers have lost seven straight games, with their current skid starting with their loss to the Illini. Minnesota last played on Saturday, losing 81-46 at home to Maryland.
Illinois, which lost 81-79 at Iowa on Saturday, is now off until this upcoming Saturday. Rutgers (16-7, 8-4) is set to visit State Farm Center for a 1 p.m. tip in Champaign.
The Illini are set to conclude the regular season on March 5 at Purdue, and in the remaining three weeks of the regular season, already have two games scheduled each week: Feb. 14 at Penn State and Feb. 18 at Indiana; Feb. 23 at home against Northwestern and Feb. 26 at Ohio State; March 2 at home against Michigan and March 5 at Purdue.
Minnesota is the second Big Ten team to deal with a COVID-19 pause this season after Northwestern had to reschedule its games against Iowa and Wisconsin.