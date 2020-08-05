CHAMPAIGN — The 2020 Illinois football season will officially begin Thursday with the start of fall camp, sports information director Kent Brown told The News-Gazette.
The Big Ten released its revised 2020 schedule Wednesday morning, with Illinois set to face Ohio State on Sept. 3 at Memorial Stadium. The early date — Illinois-Ohio State will be the first game of the season — means both teams can start preseason practices Thursday. The rest of the Big Ten is allowed to begin Friday.
Illinois AD Josh Whitman on BTN: "For our opener to be at home, national primetime game, the first game out of the chute at the high major level, I know our guys are incredibly excited about it." #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) August 5, 2020
Illinois' Big Ten-only slate for 2020 was also bumped to 10 games, with an additional crossover game added to all 14 teams' schedule. The Illini's extra crossover game comes in its new regular season finale Nov. 21 at Memorial Stadium against Penn State.
Wednesday's schedule reveal, though, came with one clear caveat from the Big Ten amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“While the conference remains hopeful for a September 2020 start in all fall sports, issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur,” the Big Ten said in a statement. “While our strategy is to continue planning for all fall sports, if the virus continues to spread among our students despite our many preventive measures, including testing and quarantine protocols, we are also prepared to delay or cancel competition pursuant to local and state public health orders or the recommendation of our medical experts.”
Illinois also announced in releasing its schedule that Varsity I Weekend and the Illinois athletics Hall of Fame weekend will not take place this fall, with plans for the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies tentatively postponed until a men’s basketball weekend in early 2021.
Homecoming, Dad’s Day and Foundation Weekend are apparently still on, according to the announcement, with information “forthcoming from the appropriate UI campus sponsoring committees,” according to the release.
Illinois announced season tickets for the 2020 season have sold out and according to Illinois Restore Phase 4 guidelines, 20 percent of Memorial Stadium’s capacity can be used at the moment. Memorial Stadium has a capacity of 60,670, meaning a maximum of 12,134 fans are allowed at this time inside Memorial Stadium.
A limited number of single-game tickets are available exclusively to I Fund members starting at 1 p.m. on Aug. 17, and any remaining tickets would be available to the general public at 1 p.m. on Aug. 18. These single-game tickets will be sold online only through FightingIllini.com.
Illinois' full 2020 schedules is as follows:
Sept. 3 vs. Ohio State
Sept. 12 at Nebraska
Sept. 19 at Indiana
Sept. 26 vs. Purdue
Oct. 3 BYE
Oct. 10 vs. Iowa
Oct. 17 at Northwestern
Oct. 24 at Wisconsin
Oct. 31 vs. Minnesota
Nov. 7 at Rutgers
Nov. 14 BYE
Nov. 21 vs. Penn State