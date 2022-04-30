Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening then mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening then mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.