Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 44F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.