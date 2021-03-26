CHAMPAIGN — Illinois women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey made it clear throughout this past season how important the core sophomore group of Kennedi Myles, Jada Peebles and Jeanae Terry would be to the future of the Illini program.
Well, it appears two of the three won't play again for Illinois.
Myles and Terry, along with J-Naya Ephraim and Aaliyah McQueen, are all planning to leave the program and have entered the transfer portal.
Illinois women's basketball spokesperson Danny Mattie confirmed the departure of Myles, Ephraim and McQueen to The News-Gazette on Friday morning. And on late Friday morning, Terry publicly acknowledged she plans on transferring via a note posted on her Twitter account.
"It is with bittersweet emotion that I announce, with the support of my family and friends, that I have made the decision to put my name in the transfer portal," Terry wrote after thanking the Illini coaches, teammates and fans. "I took my time to make this decision; I feel this is the right choice for the betterment of me."
The departures of Myles and Terry means two of the top three scorers and the top two rebounders from the 2020-21 team won't return. Albeit on a team that struggled in posting a 5-18 record that included a 2-16 mark in Big Ten play.
Terry, a 5-foot-11 guard, started all 23 games this season and the final 11 of her freshman season. She averaged 10.7 points and 7.8 rebounds this past season and compiled six double-doubles, with the Detroit native also leading the Illini in assists (4.4) and steals (1.8).
Myles, a 6-2 forward, started 52 of 53 games during the past two seasons, missing only one game as a freshman during the 2019-20 campaign while in concussion protocol. Her numbers dipped slightly this past season playing alongside 6-foot-5 center Eva Rubin, but she averaged 8.7 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 36.2 percent from the field as a sophomore.
Still, Myles seemed to have an upbeat attitude about the progress the Illini made in Fahey's fourth season after Illinois lost 67-42 to Northwestern in the second round of the Big Ten tournament on March 10.
"We're a very young team," Myles said. "We have new people coming in. ... We have a lot of growth to do, but if we start from today learning from this experience, we'll be fine.
"Especially when we think about the (Big Ten) tournament, we made it past the first round, which means we're not going to be new to it next year. We've been to the second round, which means we can make it to the third round. So just building off things we did from the year before."
Ephraim started in 12 of the Illini's 23 games last season. The 5-9 junior guard from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, posted career-highs in points (4.3) and minutes (22.5) per game. McQueen, a 5-9 guard from Flint, Mich., had limited opportunities as a freshman last season. She scored 2.0 points per game and averaged 2.6 rebounds while playing 9.6 minutes per game.
Fahey is 35-79, including 6-64 in the Big Ten, during her four seasons in charge at Illinois. The longtime successful coach at Division III Washington University — where she won five D-III national championships in 31 seasons — received a two-year contract extension from Illinois in May 2020 that will keep her through the 2024-25 season. Fahey was scheduled to make $573,000 this school year, and the extension last spring will bump her salary to $645,000 for the 2023-24 season and to $675,000 for the 2024-25 season.