ST. JOSEPH — Ty Pence’s basketball stock climbed in March 2020 by winning the Chicagoland Prep Hoops Freshman of the Year award.
It rose even more this past April, when Pence cracked the 2021 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ basketball 10-player first team.
The latest boost to Pence’s portfolio happened at the end of May. And it generated an important opportunity for the St. Joseph-Ogden rising junior.
Pence made an unofficial visit to the Illinois campus on Wednesday, his first college visit of any sort. It turned out to be a memorable one, too.
The 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard/forward received an offer from the Illini on Wednesday, Pence tweeted out. It's the first high-major offer for Pence, who also holds an offer from Western Illinois, along with interest from Bradley, Eastern Illinois and South Dakota State.
Pence made the short trip west to Champaign-Urbana just one day after the NCAA lifted a longstanding recruiting dead period, which was created last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s honestly been pretty crazy,” Pence said Tuesday. “That’s always been a dream school for me. Overall, it was just a great thing.”
Pence drew the eye of Illini coach Brad Underwood’s staff — specifically new assistant coach Chester Frazier, with whom Pence spoke last week — after an AAU tournament in Dallas between May 21-23.
Pence and his Mid-Pro Academy 16U teammates finished 4-0 during the NY2LA Lone Star Invitational. Pence played shooting guard and thrived, earning one of 11 spots on a top performances list published by NY2LASPORTS.com’s Isaac Dennis.
“Ty Pence has been outstanding this spring on the NY2LA circuit,” Dennis wrote. “Pence can really shoot it with great mechanics and a soft touch. He has improved his handle and showed good feel in pick-and-roll as a distributor.
“Pence is also an explosive athlete who finished above the rim with highlight dunks on lobs and attacking the rim. ... Look for Pence to see his recruitment take off in July.”
Illinois clearly wanted to beat that timeline.
“When my coach (Gavin Sullivan) told me that I was supposed to call (Frazier), it just made me really happy,” Pence said. “It’s kind of a dream for me to go to this place. So I think that, for me, it’s just (important) to have a good time and for it to really live up to my expectations, which I believe it will.”
Pence feels he’s made an upward leap in leadership during the ongoing AAU campaign, saying an increased vocal role on the court has led to improvements in his playmaking and defense.
“It just shows that all the work I put in during that crazy time with all the quarantine stuff, that work is finally paying off,” Pence said. “I’m just never going to be satisfied.”
Pence delivered a positive assessment of Frazier from their early conversations.
“He was a really cool dude,” Pence said. “He was easy to talk to, as well, and he made me feel really comfortable.”
Pence said he’s not sure exactly what will transpire during his Illinois visit, anticipating a tour of campus and the Illini’s facilities at the very least.
Those in the SJ-O community and beyond know exactly what sort of athlete Illinois is targeting.
Pence was among the area’s most prolific scorers during a condensed basketball season this past winter. He averaged 25.7 points and 10.4 rebounds for the 9-4 Spartans, becoming an Associated Press Class 2A all-state first-team selection in the process.
Pence also golfed on the SJ-O team last fall and is the SJ-O baseball team’s starting shortstop. He’s in the midst of the latter season with the 29-2 Spartans, who possess a No. 1 seed in the Class 2A postseason and begin regional play in a Friday semifinal against either Marshall or Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
“This past month, we played in three or four (basketball) tournaments, along with baseball, as well,” Pence said. “My baseball coach (Josh Haley) and basketball coach have both been really lenient with things and both have been helping me with recruiting, as well, and want me to do the best that I can. So it’s kind of been easy to balance both.”