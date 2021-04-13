CHAMPAIGN — Antonio Curro hasn’t found the fall leading into a basketball prospect’s senior season to be the time to ask or suggest changes to their game. Recruitments are mostly well underway at that point, with the preceding spring and summer perhaps the most pivotal months.
Last spring and summer was an anomaly. Most AAU teams didn’t get on the court. Recruiting was shut down save for phone calls, FaceTime and the rise of Zoom.
So Curro, director and head coach at Phenom University, challenged Brandin Podziemski in a series of some rather transparent conversations last fall.
Podziemski had expressed a willingness to improve. Curro and his staff wanted Podziemski to elevate his game by adjusting how he approached just about everything on the basketball court.
“I think the reality is he knew he had to make some changes as a player both mentally and physically with how he approached the game,” Curro said. “He did that at all levels, and the results spoke for themself. … He fully bought in mentally and physically of what we asked of him in the fall. He had an unbelievable fall, and then he went into the high school season and just continued to build off that confidence.”
Podziemski rode that confidence into a monster senior season at St. John’s Northwestern Academies in Delafield, Wis. He also turned it into a Big Ten opportunity, committing to Illinois on Tuesday from a group of finalists that also included Kentucky, Miami, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
Podziemski wrapped up his high school career as Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound lefty guard averaged 35.1 points, 10 rebounds, 5.6 assists, four steals and 1.4 blocks. All were team highs.
Podziemski was as efficient as he was productive in his senior season. He shot 60.4 percent from the field, 43.4 percent from three-point range and 81.6 percent at the free throw line for the Lancers (21-7), who lost in the Division 3 sectional final. His 974 points in 2020-21 were the seventh highest single-season total in state history.
“He’s as skilled a kid that I’ve ever been in touch with or worked with or been around,” Curro said. "He has a tremendous amount of desire and motivation and character to how he approaches the game. He can be coached. He deserves everything that comes his way because he’s put in the work. I think he’s got a chip on his shoulder. I think some people didn’t give him the respect he felt he deserved, but he then turned some doubters into believers.
“This game will take you as far as the work you’re willing to put in. He lives in the gym. He loves the game. He respects the game. The results speak for themself. He’s earned it with his work ethic and his mental focus on getting better and continuing to improve.”
Podziemski’s improvements are rooted in accepting the offered challenge last fall. He got multiple Division I offers in late spring and into summer, including some high major looks. Then Kentucky and Kansas offered on back-to-back days in October to jumpstart what became a serious push to grab an emerging scoring threat out of Wisconsin.
“Brandin pushes himself,” Curro said. “He’s a gym rat. He expects the best out of himself. I think for him it’s just approach — adjusting his approach to how he was viewing the game and adjusting his approach in terms of how he was trying to make an impact in the game. The more he embraced filling the box score, the more he embraced leading by example, the more his game took off.”
Illinois jumped in the mix in mid-December and immediately made Podziemski a priority. The Illini were always intent on continuing to add to its backcourt this offseason whether through a high school recruit or the transfer portal. Adam Miller’s departure for the portal this month only elevated the need.
Podziemski fills that need. The Muskego, Wis., native is ranked as high as No. 72 in the Class of 2021 and became Illinois’ third recruit in the class with his commitment. He joins four-star recruits Luke Goode (signed in November) and R.J. Melendez (committed in February). The trio will give the Illini size and length on the wing they haven’t had in the Brad Underwood era.
“They did a tremendous job recruiting him,” Curro said. “I think he fits in great with what they do. They want him to be successful. He wants to be successful for them. He’s starting off in a great position. … They’re getting a fully dedicated, fully motivated basketball player, who is smart, intelligent, highly skilled, tough and has very high standards for himself.”
Podziemski’s commitment raises Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class to fourth in the Big Ten behind Michigan, Michigan State and Nebraska and 27th nationally. That doesn’t include incoming Florida transfer Omar Payne or the likely continued roster shuffling that will continue through spring and summer ahead of the 2021-22 season.