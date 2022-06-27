CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football's ability to turn official visits into commitments this month yielded two new additions to the Class of 2023 on Monday with three-star athlete Teremun Lott and three-star tight end Nathan Guinn choosing the Illini. Lott projects as a wide receiver, and Guinn will move to tight end after playing as a defensive end as a junior.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Lott earned his Illinois offer May 19 and his three-star status from 247Sports on June 16. An official visit to Champaign this past weekend sealed the deal. Lott, who also runs track, chose the Illini among other offers from Akron, Alabama State, Bowling Green, Florida International, James Madison, Rhode Island and Toledo.
Guinn's recruitment moved even quicker than Lott's. The 6-5, 220-pound tight end received his first offer from Stetson on June 8 and attended a camp at Illinois on June 11 and picked up offers from the Illini and Eastern Illinois. He took his official visit to Champaign this past weekend before committing on Monday.
Guinn played as a defensive end in 2021 for Vero Beach (Fla.). The Indians went 7-3 and lost to Palm Beach Central (Fla.) in the second round of the Class 8A FHSAA playoffs.