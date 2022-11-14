CHAMPAIGN — Illinois basketball jumped four spots to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday. The Illini (2-0) beat Eastern Illinois and Kansas City in the first week of the 2022-23 season.
The Illini have two chances at an early signature victory this weekend in Las Vegas. Illinois will play No. 8 UCLA on Friday and then either No. 5 Baylor or No. 16 Virginia on Sunday in the Continental Tire Main Event.
Illinois was one of three Big Ten teams ranked in this week's AP Top 25. Indiana led the way again at No. 12, and Michigan was ranked at No. 20.
***
The first regular season edition of the Associated Press Top 25 poll likely won't look all that different from the preseason version. A mediocre slate of games in the opening week of the season basically assured it.
Now, the first week wasn't devoid of upsets. Tennessee, Villanova and Oregon all lost. The Ducks' might have been the most alarming since they trailed UC Irvine by 27 points at one juncture before losing to the Anteaters by 13.
Illinois should benefit from those three teams losing, however, since all three were ranked higher than the Illini in the preseason poll. There wasn't anything all that notable about No. 23 Illinois' wins against Eastern Illinois and Kansas City — beyond the emergence of Dain Dainja as a double-double threat — but the Illini should get a pump in the poll because of Tennessee, Villanova and Oregon's misfortune.
The Illini (2-0) are set to return to action at 8 p.m. against Monmouth at State Farm Center.
Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot
1. Houston
2. North Carolina
3. Gonzaga
4. Baylor
5. Kentucky
6. UCLA
7. Kansas
8. Creighton
9. Duke
10. Arkansas
11. Texas
12. San Diego State
13. Arizona
14. Indiana
15. Auburn
16. TCU
17. Virginia
18. Illinois
19. Xavier
20. Saint Mary’s
21. Tennessee
22. Texas A&M
23. Alabama
24. Texas Tech
25. Dayton